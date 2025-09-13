Broncos NFL mock draft: Bo Nix gets key reinforcements in another all-in push

The Denver Broncos do have some clear long-term needs already. Let's see if this 2026 NFL mock draft gets the team on the right track.

We might be getting ahead of ourselves here, but we've got another Denver Broncos mock draft cooked up. Denver's long-term needs are actually quite clear at this point. For example, Denver still needs a long-term answer at tight end, and even the tackle situation isn't clear for the long-term.

However, the NFL Draft board can be unpredictable, so the Broncos might have to get creative next April. Let's see how this latest Broncos mock draft looks.

Broncos continue to build around Bo Nix in all-in 2026 NFL Mock Draft

20. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Kenyon Sadiq is already trending to be the best tight end in the country and could be the first TE off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft. A former teammate of Bo Nix's in 2023, Sadiq is a complete player and might actually be a 'joker' for the Denver Broncos.

52. Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

Many were shocked that Nicholas Singleton returned to school for 2025, but as it stands now, he could be a top-tier RB prospect in 2026 and is another complete player. Denver continues to get younger and more explosive on offense. In the event that Denver were to use another second-round pick on a RB, the team likely said goodbye to JK Dobbins in free agency.

84. Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

Domonique Orange's nickname is Big Citrus, which is amazing. He's a nose tackle and could be another starting-caliber player along the defensive line for the Denver Broncos. They have done a great job at keeping that unit stocked up, so there isn't any reason to stop adding to it.

98. Tomas Rimac, OG, Virginia Tech

The Broncos could easily cut ties with Ben Powers next offseason, and they would be wise to continue investing draft capital into the offensive line. Right now, both Powers and center Luke Wattenberg might not be a part of the unit in 2026. Taking Tomas Rimac at pick 98 could set the team up for success along the iOL.

117. Barion Brown, WR, LSU

Playing for both Kentucky and LSU, Barion Brown is a senior and would fall in line with the Denver Broncos prioritizing players who have a ton of collegiate experience.

149. Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

A 6'4", 240-pound linebacker, Jake Golday might be an answer for the Denver Broncos at this position, and this could be their next attempt at finding a 'Drew Sanders' type of player.

213. Pat Coogan, OC, Indiana

The Broncos finish up this NFL mock draft with Pat Coogan, a center who has played guard as well. He's also played for Notre Dame and is currently with Indiana.