Broncos' NFL Draft strategy couldn't be more obvious after Dre Greenlaw cut

The Denver Broncos made the decision to move on from former prized free agent signing Dre Greenlaw on Monday afternoon, opting instead for the duo of Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad. The Broncos had made it clear that they had no intention of running back their linebacker group, but retaining the two free agents made one player's future clear. The Broncos moved on from Dre Greenlaw on Monday afternoon, cutting ties with the former 49er.

The Broncos are now in need of a third inside backer, but it'll likely look different than it has in years past. Strnad had been the third backer for the Broncos for some time now, originally seeing more special teams reps than defensive reps, but going as far as to start nine games last year for Denver.

With their need now being a backup inside backer, the Broncos can go a few different ways with their choice. In an obvious scenario, the Broncos could draft their third inside linebacker, allowing him some time to sit and learn behind Strnad and Singleton. The Broncos have needed youth and fresh legs at the position for some time, and now find themselves in the perfect position to draft a linebacker this April.

In one way or another, the Broncos now seem poised to add an inside linebacker through next month's draft, and that's great news for Broncos fans. Up the middle, the Broncos have been slow and lacking a long-term answer for a few years now. Adding youth brings the element of speed that they are currently missing, and helps project their long-term starter once the days of Singleton and Strnad are over.

The Broncos were clearly less concerned with their play at the position than fans were, and that truth doesn't really sit well in Broncos country. Many fans wanted Singleton's time in Denver to be complete, but it now has at least one more year. By drafting another linebacker behind the duo of Singleton and Strnad, the Broncos would allow a rookie to be mentored by Singleton, who is considered one of the best leaders and veterans in the game.

Ultimately, for the Broncos, this path forward makes a ton of sense. Singleton and Strnad can produce at a solid level, and their immediate production would give a rookie a year to learn the system and playbook, while also gaining valuable experience. Expect the Broncos to draft an inside backer in about six weeks, because they are signaling it to us incredibly loudly.