Free agent linebackers Broncos should still sign after Justin Strnad deal

The Denver Broncos have extended inside linebacker Justin Strnad for three more years, unofficially beginning their free agency period. The Broncos have made it clear in recent weeks that, despite the outside perception of their linebacker group, the team is more than happy with bringing back the duo of Strnad and captain Alex Singleton. The Broncos will likely add a face to this group, but returning their trio from last year is an option.

With Dre Greenlaw still on the roster and the Broncos now extending Strnad, two-thirds of their trio from 2025 will be back on next year's roster. Singleton is set to hit the open market as the legal tampering window opens, which could see him exiting the Mile High City. Regardless of whether he returns or not, Denver needs to take an extended look at their free agent options.

Thankfully for Denver, they should have several options in free agency. The Broncos walk away from their contract extensions on Sunday with more cap space than they entered the day with, thanks to Quinn Meinerz, and now have more to spend in free agency. With the obvious roster need and money to spend, the Broncos need to consider a few options at inside backer.

Three free agent inside linebackers the Denver Broncos must still consider

3. Quay Walker

Walker is going to be one of the youngest starting inside backers on the open market, and that alone should be enough to get the Broncos' interest. Beyond the fact that he has been solid all four years of his career, the Broncos should be aiming to bring in a younger option up the middle. At 26, coming off four-straight 100-tackle seasons to begin his NFL career, a next stop in Denver would be logical for all parties involved.

2. Devin Lloyd

Lloyd is likely to see a new contract in the range of $45-60 million over four years, which would put the Broncos in the position of needing to likely move on from Greenlaw to bring in Lloyd. Regardless, arguably no player in the front seven of a defense made more plays on the football than Lloyd. The Broncos have been missing a ball-hawk on their defense for a few years, and signing one of the best in football would give them a major boost.

1. Alex Singleton

The Broncos are, of course, going to consider a return of Singleton, and it isn't the worst idea in the world. The Broncos need to be sure not to force a long-term deal because they simply need a new inside linebacker, and this is where bringing back Singleton makes a ton of sense. If Denver simply has no good fits long-term, another year of Singleton in Denver is far from the worst option. Plus, the guy is clearly beloved in the clubhouse and by Vance Joseph, which has to count for something.