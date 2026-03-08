Chiefs left the door open for the Broncos to break their hearts in free agency

The Denver Broncos could do the funniest thing in NFL Free Agency...

For the majority of the offseason, it's been widely assumed that veteran tight end Travis Kelce would be going back to the Kansas City Chiefs, but they are apparently leaving the door open for him to leave if he wants.

According to The Athletic, Kelce's future in Kansas City is uncertain. His representation is expected to talk to "multiple teams" when the legal negotiation window opens up on March 9. The Broncos wouldn't seriously try to steal him away...would they?

Broncos could try to steal Travis Kelce away from the Chiefs in NFL Free Agency

It might seem ridiculous to suggest that the Broncos could try to steal Travis Kelce away from the Kansas City Chiefs, but keep in mind that it wouldn't even be the first -- or second -- time that the Broncos would have stolen a big-name player away from the Chiefs in NFL Free Agency.

After playing for the Chiefs for nearly a decade, defensive lineman Neil Smith was one of the Broncos' premier free agent pickups in the 1997 offseason, and helped the team win back-to-back Super Bowls.

After a phenomenal career with the Chiefs from 2008-2016, star running back Jamaal Charles spent one very odd year with the Denver Broncos in 2017.

It's weird, but not impossible, or even unprecedented.

Now, Kelce's situation is obviously independent of any other in history, so just because those other players were willing to wear orange and blue after playing their entire careers for the Chiefs doesn't mean Kelce would want to. But Kelce has been effusive in his praise of Bo Nix in the past, and even told Nix after one of their games last year, "Go get you one," meaning, a Super Bowl.

The Broncos also happen to really need help at the tight end position, but signing Kelce would likely mean eating $5 million that is already owed to Evan Engram for the coming season.

It's more likely that Kelce will just re-sign with the Chiefs, and if he leaves, it wouldn't be shocking to see him go to Philadelphia where his brother played, or something along those lines. But a year in Denver would be fascinating, if only to torture Chiefs fans. It would be crushing to see Kelce wearing a Denver Broncos uniform, and to have to face off against him twice this coming season.

Never say never when it comes to free agency, but this one feels unlikely.