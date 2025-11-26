Broncos next move after extending Malcolm Roach is painfully obvious

The Denver Broncos are not messing around, having now extended three key players during the Week 12 bye. The first news was kicker Wil Lutz getting a three-year deal. Then, it was Luke Wattenberg who got a near-$50 million contract on a four-year deal.

And now, on Wednesday, defensive tackle Malcolm Roach has been paid. Roach scored a three-year contract extension worth up to $29.25 million. The deal contains $14 million in guarantees, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

The Broncos are paying their guys and rewarding the great performances that many of these players have had for multiple years now. With these three players locked into deals with the team, Denver's next move is actually quite obvious.

The Denver Broncos must extend JK Dobbins for one more year after Roach deal

The news Roach's deal broke just a little bit ago:

Malcolm Roach has been a sensational player for the Denver Broncos and gets a huge payday. He was scheduled to be a free agent in the 2026 NFL Offseason, but now he's back with the team. Roach just barely misses out on $10 million per year, but the $14 million in guarantees is pretty team-friendly.

Roach is just 27 years old and played in all 17 games for Denver in 2024, racking up two passes defended, 2.5 sacks, 43 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and eight QB hits. He has 2.0 sacks and three QB hits in six games this year, having missed some time with a calf injury.

This is the type of player that really goes under the radar at times. Now that he, Wattenberg, and Lutz all have deals, the Broncos must look to extend JK Dobbins through the 2026 NFL Season. Dobbins was on pace to rush for well over 1,000 yards this year before suffering a foot injury.

He's always been an efficient running back but has struggled with injuries. However, this latest injury came on an illegal hip-drop tackle that should have been penalized. With Dobbins, he also seems to be a beloved teammate and is someone who emerged as Denver's most consistent offensive weapon.

The veteran RB also would not cost a ton to retain through 2026, and I really do not believe he'd get a multi-year deal. There is a risk with him as the RB1, but the Denver Broncos got a ton of great play from him this year, so an extension makes sense.