Von Miller reveals he tried to sign with the Broncos last offseason

Sitting at 9-2, the Denver Broncos are, arguably, the best team in the NFL, and are clearly the best team in the AFC right now. It may not take many more wins for this team to clinch the AFC West title, which would be their first since the 2015 NFL Season.

In getting to this point, the Broncos have had to totally remake their roster, and much of this work has been done by GM George Paton. His tenure got off to a rocky start and really hit rock-bottom in 2022 with the Russell Wilson/Nathaniel Hackett setup.

However, in the years since, Denver has done a total 180 and are a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Well, one of the biggest moves this team made was trading Von Miller to the LA Rams about four years ago. Miller has since won a Super Bowl and his now on the Washington Commanders. Well, last offseason, Miller himself tried to become a Bronco once again.

Von Miller called George Paton himself to try and become a Denver Bronco

On his own podcast, Free Range with Von Miller, the Super Bowl MVP said he reached out himself to GM George Paton to try and become a Bronco, but it's clear that there simply was not any room for him on the roster:

Von Miller reached out to the Broncos this offseason to "try to be a Denver Bronco."



"It just wasn't a fit for Von Miller to be on this team,” he said.



But he did add "Who knows what it will look like this coming up year



What is evident is just how self-aware Miller was here - he saw just how good the Broncos' pass-rush unit was and even how good the backups were in Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman, who both also play special teams, as Miller notes.

And he's correct in saying all of that - Von Miller would have been a great signing for nostalgia purposes, but he simply did not have a spot on this roster. Perhaps in the future, he could, as he's still producing in 2025.

Von Miller is 36 years old and has played in all 11 games for Washington this year. He's racked up five sacks, three tackles for loss, and nine QB hits in just 37% of the defensive snaps. There is still value with him as a pass-rusher, and I would have to think that the Broncos could make this move next offseason if there is room.

It's clear that Miller still considers himself a Denver Bronco, and, if nothing else, he is surely retiring as a member of the team at some point, but he's got gas left in the tank.