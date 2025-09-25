Broncos need their Swiss Army knife to get revenge on Bengals in Week 4

In 2024, the Broncos-Bengals game was pure cinema - a dramatic shootout where momentum swung wildly between the two sides. The Bengals pulled it out in overtime, setting the stage for this Week 4 Monday Night Football clash as a revenge game for Denver.

The Broncos don’t just need a bounce-back win; they need to reestablish themselves in the NFL by annihilating the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati is coming off the worst loss in franchise history, and Burrow’s absence has left a black hole that threatens to collapse their entire 2025 season.

It wasn’t just the offense that sputtered. The Vikings dropped 48 points on the Bengals’ defense. Denver must unleash the dogs of war - and one player in particular looks primed for an explosive performance that could put the Broncos back on track.

Troy Franklin's skill set will be the Broncos X-Factor against the Bengals

In last year’s battle, Marvin Mims was the star of the shootout. While he could do it again, he hasn’t made much noise so far in 2025. That likely means the Bengals will devote extra attention to Mims - and in doing so, open the door for Denver’s other burner: Troy Franklin.

In Week 2, Franklin delivered his first breakout performance: 8 catches on 9 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown. He added 11 yards on the ground, giving him his first 100-yard game in the NFL. More importantly, his snap rate climbed to 83%, showing the growing trust Denver’s coaches have in him.

The Bengals have struggled against the pass this season, particularly with vertical routes. The Broncos should test that weakness with deep shots to both Franklin and Mims. Cincinnati will be wary of Mims breaking loose again, and that fear can be exploited to create opportunities for Franklin.

In the slot, Franklin’s skill set poses a major problem. At 6’3” with elite acceleration, he can be a size-speed mismatch for smaller nickel corners like Dax Hill (5’11”). His burst off the line makes him especially dangerous on option routes.

If Franklin wins early in the slot, Cincinnati’s safeties may be forced to adjust, freeing up Sutton on the outside. Denver could also find creative ways to get Franklin the ball — jet sweeps, end-arounds, reverses — or even use him as a decoy to open lanes for others.

Week 2 showed that the “Quack Attack” connection of Bo Nix and his former Oregon teammate is a duo to watch. In Week 4, as the Broncos look to reclaim their mojo, their most important weapon might just be a Swiss Army knife named Troy Franklin.