Broncos' bold predictions against Bengals is exactly what the offense needs

The Denver Broncos have to get right against the Cincinnati Bengals. Let's make three bold predictions for the game. Denver simply has to win this game, and I don't think it's out of pocket to call this game a must-win.

Denver split their first four games in 2024 and have to do so here in 2025. Sean Payton typically wins about 50% of his games in the first month of the year, so a 2-2 start would be par for the course. Furthermore, Denver hasn't yet played a complete game, so they're also due for that.

Let's make three insanely bold predictions for Denver's Week 4 showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

3 Denver Broncos' bold predictions against the Cincinnati Bengals

Defense sacks Jake Browning five times and forces three turnovers

Cincinnati Bengals' backup QB Jake Browning has played in two games this year. In those two games, he has thrown for three touchdowns, five interceptions, and has been sacked four times. He's got a 67.1 passer rating and is throwing less than 200 yards per game.

Simply put, Browning has been flat-out awful thus far, and he's got another brutal 'away' test in front of him against a desperate Broncos' team. Denver's pass rush is again the best in the NFL, and you absolutely know Vance Joseph is going to blitz a ton. Browning is going to be sacked at least five times, and the defense, in total, will force three turnovers.

JK Dobbins breaks the streak and hits 100 rushing yards

The Denver Broncos have not had a 100-yard rusher since the 2022 NFL Season. Latavius Murray was the last one. JK Dobbins had 83 yards in Week 3, and you can sense that the team is getting close to a running back hitting 100 yards. Cincy's rush defense has been fine this year, but it's not been anything special.

JK Dobbins is also a very good player and the most talented RB Denver has had in quite some time, so it just feels like he is on the cusp of a triple-digit game on the ground. Week 4 would be the perfect time for this.

Bo Nix throws for a career-high five touchdowns

These are bold predictions after all. Let's get super crazy - the Cincinnati Bengals lost by 38 points to the Minnesota Vikings and are reeling. The roster itslef isn't great, and Joe Burrow not being out there is going to expose this team for what they are.

Furthermore, the Broncos are simply due for a complete game - they haven't yet had one in 2025, and they've got a perfect chance against a bad team. We've seen this passing attack take off at times in 2024, and this offense does have big-play capabilities.

Perhaps them returning home for the first time since Week 1 is what this team needs...? Not only will the defense play out of their minds, but Bo Nix is going to toss a career-high five touchdown passes in a blowout win.