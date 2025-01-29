Broncos named a potential fit for free agent running back from AFC West

The Denver Broncos have to find an upgrade at running back this coming offseason. Could they steal a running back from their AFC West rival? The Broncos primarily used a three-RB rotation in 2024 with Javonte Williams, Audric Estime, and Jaleel McLaughlin. While the team did have a deep stable at the position, it wasn't good enough, period.

And being that we do know the Broncos had interest in Josh Jacobs last free agency, the team seems willing to invest a good bit into the position. However, the free agent RB market this offseason just isn't all that special, so Denver may have to look to the deep RB class in the 2025 NFL Draft to find a boost.

Well, could the Denver Broncos steal a rival running back in free agency?

Here is what Bleacher Report had to say about JK Dobbins and a potential fit with the Denver Broncos:

"If he departs L.A., the rival Denver Broncos could be a fit. They desperately need to pair quarterback Bo Nix with a consistent ground game. The Pittsburgh Steelers should also be interested. Pittsburgh utilizes a run-heavy offense under coordinator Arthur Smith and could part with Najee Harris in free agency." Kristopher Knox

The main issue with JK Dobbins is not his talent, but rather his health. He was a 2020 NFL Draft pick. He played zero games in 2021, eight in 2022, and just one in 2023. It's actually a huge shame that Dobbins hasn't been able to stay on the field.

He has carried the rock 429 times for 2,252 yards and 21 touchdowns, which comes out to a rock-solid 5.2 yards per attempt. However, he has played just 37 out of a possible 84 games.

Dobbins managed to play in 13 games for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024, rushing for 905 yards and nine scores, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He also averaged 69.6 yards per game, which comes out to 1,184 yards over a 17-game season.

And honestly, it would benefit someone like JK Dobbins to sign with a team like the Denver Broncos, as the Broncos have been a top team in the NFL over the last two years in avoiding and managing injuries across the entire roster.

Javonte Williams is a free agent in 2025, and I would be shocked if they brought him back. Williams is good in pass protection but offers virtually nothing on the ground at this point. If you told me that the Broncos came away with JK Dobbins and a running back in the middle of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Broncos could be cooking here.

I do wonder if Dobbins could sustain a full season if he was not the featured back. And with Sean Payton's history at the position, this could be a perfect fit for Dobbins, as Payton is not looking for a back who is going to carry the ball as much as a Derrick Henry or Saquon Barkley does.

Pairing JK Dobbins with someone like Devin Neal from the 2025 NFL Draft and still having both Estime and McLaughlin at his disposal would be a great situation for Sean Payton. However they go about it; the Broncos have to get better in the backfield, and JK Dobbins may help them with that.