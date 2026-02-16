Broncos must stay far away from recently released WR despite major need

The Denver Broncos needs, especially on offense, are clear. The team tried to fill them last offseason when they brought in J.K. Dobbins, Evan Engram, and Pat Bryant, but all three playmaking positions are still in a similar spot as they were last offseason.

It's a brutal reality of how hard building an NFL roster can be, and at some point, the Broncos have to quit messing around and find some legitimate solutions here. If the front office can't do this, the team is going to see another year of the Bo Nix era go down the drain.

Wide receiver has, unfortuantely, been a need for this team for years now, and on Monday, one of the more well-known receivers in the entire NFL was cut, but the Broncos must stay far, far away despite having a major need at the position.

The Denver Broncos must stay far away from Tyreek Hill

On Monday, the Miami Dolphins cut Tyreek Hill after four seasons with the team. Hill is about to turn 32 years old and did have a very productive four-year stint with the Dolphins. He caught 340 passes for 4,733 yards and 27 touchdowns, beginning his Dolphins' stint with 238 receptions, 3,509 yards, and 20 touchdowns in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Hill has been one of the most productive wide receivers of this generation and has six 1,000-yard seasons in his 10 years in the NFL. He's been an eight-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro as well. There is a legitimate chance that Hill ends up in the Hall of Fame one day, but between his injury and age, the Broncos have to stay far away.

Hill suffered a torn ACL and a dislocated knee during the regular season, so his status for 2026 is totally up in the air. We've seen the Broncos take chances on players with injury histories when they signed Dobbins and Dre Greenlaw, and it came back to bite them in 2025.

While Hill never really had such a concern, he's set to turn 32 years old soon, and this is truly a major injury. The Broncos really don't need to be taking a chance with a move like this, so pursuing someone like Jaylen Waddle or AJ Brown, for example, would be a much smarter investment.

Sure, Waddle and Brown are going to cost draft capital, but the Broncos would get slam-dunk production, and they would not be able to say the same by signing Hill. Simply put, the Broncos have to avoid making this move at all costs. Hill does possess a skillset that Denver needs in the room, but there are far better options available elsewhere.