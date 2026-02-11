Broncos must stay away from every free agent wide receiver at all costs

It's not a mystery that the Denver Broncos need another wide receiver, but it's more than that - the Broncos need a legitimate, no. 1-caliber wide receiver. We've seen the team's passing attack hit a bit of a ceiling in the two years of the Bo Nix era, and much of that is due to some untimely drops and the players simply not being good enough.

When you dive deep into the wide receiver room, there is talent all over the place, but that talent has a ceiling. Guys like Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin both had relatively productive seasons, but no NFL defense mistakes those players for a legitimate WR1. Other contributors like Marvin Mims Jr and Pat Bryant are clearly rotational pieces, but could still have some upside as potential WR2 or WR3 options going forward.

And when you take a look at the free agency class at the wide receiver position, the Broncos would not be able to find that caliber of playmaker they've been searching for. Simply put, Denver needs to stay far away from the free agency class at the position.

The Denver Broncos won't solve any issues with a WR free agency signing

The top free agent wide receiver who figures to get paid the most at the position on the open market is Alec Pierce, who just finished his rookie contract with the Indianapolis Colts, and Pierce has already been dubbed a logical fit for the Broncos.

However, Pierce doesn't possess a WR1 skillset, and is honestly a one-trick pony. He's led the NFL in yards per reception in each of the last two seasons, and only just now had his first 1,000-yard season in year four. He hauled in just 47 passes for 1,007 and six touchdowns. Pierce has averaged 2.5 receptions per game and 45.8 yards per game over his career.

While he's a big play threat, this isn't a WR1 who would fit on the Broncos. Heck, if you go down the list of free agent wide receivers, not a single player profiles as a top target for the Broncos. It's important to note, though, that the Dallas Cowboys are expected to place the franchise tag on George Pickens, so he's likely not hitting the open market.

Other top free agent wide receivers include Jauan Jennings, Wan'Dale Robinson, Rashid Shaheed, Deebo Samuel, Mike Evans, and Romeo Doubs. All of those players are solid, functional wide receivers who are best as the second or third option in the passing attack, but the Broncos already have multiple of those types of players.

If Denver hopes to find a legitimate wide receiver upgrade, it's going to have to come via trade. Targeting one of Pickens, AJ Brown, or Jaylen Waddle is a great place to start, as all three of those players are legitimate top threats at the position.

It's a sad reality that the Broncos can't simply 'buy' a WR1 on the free agency market, and, ideally, the front office stays far away from the current free agency class, as none of the players would solve the very obvious issue the team has.