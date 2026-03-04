Broncos must follow in Rams' footsteps and swing their own blockbuster trade

There has never felt like a better time for the Denver Broncos to swing a major move than right now, or at least when free agency begins. Given the insane turnaround this franchise has made, and how hard it is to get to this point, you would think that the front office would get aggressive, right?

Well, with free agency not yet here, we truly have no idea if the front office plans on being aggression. Denver does have cap space and their own NFL Draft picks, so the resources are available for this front office to swing a major move. All offseason, we have seen mock drafts and mock signings that have the Broncos doing this or that.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Rams got in on the aggression, trading a first-round pick and more to the Kansas City Chiefs for cornerback Trent McDuffie. Rams General Manager Les Snead has been among the most aggressive GMs in the NFL, and the Broncos and GM George Paton have to follow in the Rams footsteps and swing a major trade of their own.

The Denver Broncos have to swing their own blockbuster trade

I guess it's rather simple for a regular guy like myself to say that the Broncos have to make a major trade, but it's the truth. If now isn't the perfect time to add a high-end player like AJ Brown or Jaylen Waddle, for example, then when will it be that time?

Given how the season ended, there have to be some folks inside the Broncos facilities that would have liked their chances in the AFC Championship Game and potentially the Super Bowl had Bo Nix not gotten hurt.

And had the Broncos done a bit more at running back in the previous offseason, there's a chance that Nix himself doesn't have to run the ball as much as he did. Yes, Nix is clearly a franchise quarterback and honestly might be top-10 at this point, but that doesn't mean Paton shouldn't look to surround him with as many good players as possible.

What would stop the Broncos from swinging a trade for Brown and signing someone like Travis Etienne in free agency? What would get in their way if they had a strong enough trade offer and made a strong contract offer for the two players?

From an outsider's perspective, it's hard for me to wrap my head around not being aggressive in this current situation. Denver is truly right on the cusp of being a Super Bowl winner, and sometimes front offices have to kick into high gear and make that move.

Like the Rams did with McDuffie, the Broncos need to find an aggressive move like that to make. The time is now.