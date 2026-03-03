During the 2025 season, the Denver Broncos struggled with drops big-time, and it felt like at least once a game, there was a pass-catcher who simply should have caught a pass that was dropped. We saw this fester into the playoffs, and even at times, passes were dropped in the end zone.

Unless this issue gets corrected, the offense is going to continue to not reach its ceiling, and Bo Nix's potential will be hampered. Simply put, the Broncos just don't have good enough players on offense, especially at wide receiver. For whatever reason, there wasn't much change to the room last offseason, but if nothing else, the Broncos should have a shot to upgrade the room this offseason.

The free agency market is a bit limp at the position, but there are still some notable names who could help. However, a recent bit of news seems to indicate that one of the top receivers on the free agency market won't sign with the Broncos.

Mike Evans appears to have little to no interest in signing with the Denver Broncos

In an update from Luca Evans, Mike Evans' agent firmly indicated that the stud receiver would likely not be signing with the Broncos in free agency.

Asked Mike Evans’ agent Deryk Gilmore if Evans has interest in #Broncos. Said offensive-minded coach/OC checks out, but:



“They’d have to want to get rid of Courtland Sutton. I don’t think they’re going to do that. So I don’t think (Evans) ends up there.” https://t.co/uArSk5RY2v — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) March 2, 2026

Evans, 32 years old, was a first-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in the 2014 NFL Draft. Evans began his career with 11-straight seasons of at least 1,000 yards, and in 12 career years, has 13,052 yards.

The six-time Pro Bowler has been the epitome of consistent and is a future Hall of Famer. While Evans isn't 28 years old anymore, there would still be some value in signing him to the Broncos.

As recently as 2023, Evans hauled in 79 passes for 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns, and he had 11 more touchdown receptions in 2024. He's still an efficient player, and getting someone as reliable as he is on offense would have helped, but it appears as if Evans is being very selective, and, as his agent indicated, might not have interest in the Broncos with Courtland Sutton still in the picture.

To be fair, though, we have no idea if Denver was even interested in Evans in the first place. In free agency, there are some competent players at the position, but there isn't a clear-cut no. 1 target like the Broncos need.

That should, perhaps, steer the Broncos clear of overpaying for someone who might be nothing more than a third option at best. The Broncos are in a position to swing for the fences, perhaps making a bold trade for AJ Brown or Jaylen Waddle.

Overall, no matter what, it's definitely not going to be easy to find a solution at the position, as there are 31 other teams wanting to do the same thing.