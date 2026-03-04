Broncos' mock free agency haul would put Bo Nix in MVP conversations in 2026

The Denver Broncos are all of a sudden two years into Bo Nix's rookie deal, so the time is now to load up. In the NFL, one of the best advantages a team can have is a stud quarterback on his rookie deal, as it allows a team to undergo a bit of a spending frenzy to become contenders.

With the Broncos, they unfortunately had to deal with Russell Wilson's dead cap the first two years of the Nix era, but that money is off the books, so things are looking up, and with this money now being freed, the Broncos should feel empowered to load up this offseason, especially given how the 2025 season went.

Between untimely drops, an inefficient run game, and simply not having good enough players on offense, Denver has to do right by Nix and load up in free agency, and if this mock free agency haul became reality, Nix would become an MVP candidate.

The Denver Broncos would be doing Bo Nix a ton of favors with this free agency haul

Travis Etienne, RB

Travis Etienne has missed just two games over the past four seasons and has over 5,000 yards from scrimmage since the start of 2022. Not only that, but he also has three 1,000-yard seasons on the ground during this time. The rushing production and receiving production are both present with Etienne.

In my eyes, he's the best possible running back Denver could sign this year, as he's going to eat up a ton of yardage, averaging over 1,300 yards from scrimmage in a 17-game season. Furthermore, the Broncos would be 'stealing' from a fellow AFC juggernaut in the Jacksonville Jaguars, who appear to be bracing for losing Etienne.

Over his career, he also averages 13.6 attempts per game, so the Broncos could rely on him to carry a larger load, which would help maximize another ideal free agent Denver should look to retain to get the most out of Nix.

J.K. Dobbins, RB

I believe there is a sliver of a chance that the Broncos sign someone like Etienne or Kenneth Walker III and still bring J.K. Dobbins back. I would have to assume that a Dobbins return would end up being later in free agency if Denver brought in Etienne or Walker, but this would give Denver a flat-out loaded backfield.

Dobbins was on pace for over 1,300 rushing yards in 2025 before the foot injury, and as we all know, it's never been about efficiency with Dobbins - the injuries have honestly derailed what would have been a hyper-productive career thus far.

This is someone who can run for 1,000 yards in a season, but at this point, it's clear that Dobbins is best-suited in a more limited role where he has a better chance of staying healthy for a full 17 games. A two-headed monster of Etienne and Dobbins would absolutely stick out as being the best in the NFL.

Cade Otton, TE

Cade Otton is not a huge name, but he's an in-line tight end. Denver has been searching for someone like Otton, as he's a player who can be a solid blocker but also offer some upside as a receiver. The former fourth-round pick has averaged 56 receptions, 545 yards, and three touchdowns across a 17-game season, hauling in nearly 70 percent of his career targets and catching 118 passes over the past two seasons.

It remains to be seen if the Broncos would pay for two tight ends, but a room featuring Otton and Evan Engram, along with a loaded backfield, would be flat-out unfair for opposing defenses.