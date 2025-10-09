Broncos must fix shocking (and troubling) defensive trend before it's too late

The Denver Broncos are one of the best defenses in the NFL, but there's a troubling trend with this unit that has to get fixed. The Broncos are well-positioned to get to 5-2 with wins over the New York Jets and New York Giants in Weeks 6 and 7. Denver will play the Jets in London and the Giants at home over the next two weeks.

Following those games, the team faces the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, and Kansas City Chiefs. It's not crazy to suggest that Denver is a solid 8-3 by the time their Week 12 bye rolls around, but 7-4 also feels likely as well. No matter how you slice it, Denver is in a great spot to perhaps make a late run in 2025 to capture the AFC West title.

Not only does the offense have to finally hit its stride, but the defense has to keep playing good football. However, when we dig a bit deeper, we see a troubling trend with this unit that should probably be a cause for concern if it does not get fixed...

The Denver Broncos have just four turnovers on the 2025 season

Through five games, the Denver Broncos have just four turnovers, which is the third-fewest in the NFL. That would put them on pace for just 14 for the entire season if this pace keeps up. Teams with fewer turnovers are the Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, Washington Commanders, New York Giants, and Dallas Cowboys.

For some context, the Broncos had a whopping 25 turnovers back in 2024, which was tied for the sixth-most in the NFL, and the defense came away with 15 interceptions, which was the fifth-most. With Denver being on pace for just 14 turnovers in 2025 and having 15 interceptions alone in 2024, it does paint a shaky picture for this unit.

Turnovers aren't everything, as the points allowed by a defense is what matters the most in the NFL, but the Broncos excelled at 'stealing' possessions back from other teams in 2024, and it was a reason why the defense was so strong.

In the coming weeks, Denver should see the return of DT Malcolm Roach and ILB Dre Greenlaw, and perhaps at that point, when the defense is essentially at full strength, we'll see the unit start to force more turnovers, but having some of the fewest in the NFL is absolutely something that needs to be fixed before it's too late.