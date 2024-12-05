Broncos must extend important offensive starter before it's too late
The Denver Broncos entered their Week 14 bye with an 8-5 win-loss record. They currently are the 7th seed in the AFC playoff race.
After 13 games with rookie quarterback Bo Nix, the team has exceeded expectations so far. The offensive line has been a key factor in Nix's success, and one of the key members of the line is coming up on free agency in 2025...
The Broncos must sign Garett Bolles to a contract extension before the 2024-2025 season is over
Garett Bolles is one of the four remaining Draft picks from the John Elway era as the Broncos' general manager, alongside Justin Strnad, Courtland Sutton, and Riley Dixon. He had a slow start to his NFL career, struggling with penalties and allowing many sacks, but as his career has advanced, Bolles has improved and has become one of Denver's most important offensive players.
After trading edge rusher Baron Browning to the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline, the Denver Broncos signed Jonathon Cooper to a four-year contract extension. Multiple players can get a contract extension soon, but Garett Bolles must be the priority before the season ends. Bolles has been the team's starting left tackle since his rookie season in 2017. Specifically this season, he has been playing at his best level yet, and Denver cannot afford to lose him in free agency, as replacing him would be very difficult. He is a team captain and a very important piece for the Broncos.
Consistent offensive tackles are tough to find, and Bolles has been one for Denver. In 2024, despite having some penalties, he has allowed only one sack while facing some of the top defensive players in the league, such as Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett, in the last two games. He has been destroying defenders in the trenches.
Denver must extend Bolles before the season ends, not only because he has been a key piece for the team's success, but because the 2025 offensive tackle free agent and draft classes do not look intriguing. Additionally, with Bolles' age (32), you could lock him up with a not-too-large (money-wise) one or two-year deal, and he has mentioned that he wants to be a Denver Bronco for life. When you have players like Bolles who give it all in the trenches, you must try to lock his future with the team by signing him to a contract extension.
Could the Broncos get a contract extension done for Garett Bolles during their bye week or before the 2024-25 season is over? Denver should do so before it is too late, and other teams could offer him a contract to join them in free agency. Extending him before the season ends avoids the risk of him possibly leaving in March.