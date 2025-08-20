Broncos must avoid dropping the ball in these potential 2025 trap games

The Denver Broncos have to be careful to not fall into some of these potential trap games in the 2025 NFL Season.

The Broncos are plenty good enough to remain in each of their games in 2025. This team really shouldn't get blown out and do have a path to 12 wins or so. Well, they've got to be careful to not fall into any sort of trap games.

Those types of games will absolutely sink this ship in 2025 and beyond, so let's cover a few potential trap games that Denver must avoid.

Potential trap games for the Denver Broncos in 2025

Week 1 vs. Tennessee Titans

The first game of the 2025 NFL Season could be a trap game for the Denver Broncos. As we have seen, the first couple weeks of an NFL season aren't usually indicative of what could be to come. Denver looked like a disastrous team after the first two weeks but when won 10 of their final 15 games.

Well, the Broncos will face rookie QB Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans to open up the 2025 NFL Season at home, and while Denver outmatches Tennessee at every single position, this would be as obvious a game as any to be a trap game.

Denver has to ensure they don't play down to their inferior opponents in 2025, and the Titans are absolutely one of those teams.

Week 7 vs. New York Giants

The Denver Broncos play the New York Jets in London in Week 6 and actually return home to play the New York Giants in Week 7. At that point, it's not clear if Russell Wilson will even be in the lineup, so the Broncos could be set to face rookie QB Jaxson Dart and a very tough defensive line.

While the Giants are not a good team and aren't close to being one, and do struggle along the offensive line, so the Denver defense should be able to feast in this one.

But Denver could be facing a hungry, desperate team with a rookie QB under center, and after an international game, you have to wonder if the Giants would be able to expose Denver.

Week 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

I liken this game to a similar game back in 2023 - the Denver Broncos were 7-7 and had enjoyed an insane turnaround after a brutal 1-5 start. They were hosting the lowly New England Patriots at the time and had a great shot to get to 8-7 and remain in the playoff picture. Well, Denver lost by a field goal and just about ended their season.

While Denver should have fewer than seven losses in Week 16 of this season, it would be a massive disappointment if Denver let the Jacksonville Jaguars come into Mile High and beat them. The Jags are a bad team but do have a bit of upside on offense in 2025. Liam Coen is their head coach, and they did manage to trade up to take Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Broncos simply have to take care of business here, as they are better than Jacksonville everywhere you look. This could also be a game where Denver is neck-deep in the race for the AFC West title.

Simply put, the Broncos cannot lose to a bad team this late in the season.