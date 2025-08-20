Broncos should strike another trade with an old friend desperate for help

The Denver Broncos might be in a position to trade a once key player at a pivotal position before the 2025 NFL Season.

The Broncos have remade their wide receiver room in recent years with a slew of draft picks, and all of a sudden, the room features young and encouraging talent in guys like Marvin Mims Jr, Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant, who, by all accounts, have all had great offseasons.

Courtland Sutton is the go-to guy in this room and got an extension recently. Evan Engram is a new addition at tight end who has high-end receiving ability as well. When you look at the group of players at these two positions, the Broncos might actually be in a position to trade someone to a team desperate for help.

Denver Broncos should trade WR Devaughn Vele to the New York Jets

Some news broke on Wednesday about a few teams sniffing the trade market for some help at wide receiver:

The Jets are among several teams monitoring the trade market for potential wide receiver additions, per sources. The 49ers and Vikings are also making calls. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 20, 2025

Devaughn Vele was a seventh-round pick in 2024 and did carve out a nice rookie season for the Broncos, but he already turns 28 years old this year and is just a rare player in terms of draft status and age. Given how old he was coming into the NFL, he might be maxed out as an NFL player.

Further, with the emergence of both Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant this offseason, and with the presence of Trent Sherfield, is Vele now pretty redundant? That could be argued. Would the Denver Broncos also keep six active receivers on their roster for gamedays?

If they did, which would be unlikely, their room would likely look like, in order: Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, Trent Sherfield.

And heck, even Trent Sherfield has done well this offseason. When you think about it, Devaughn Vele might all of a sudden be the odd man out, especially if a team wants to trade for a veteran receiver. It's not clear what Denver could get back in a deal, but something like this might have to get done.

The New York Jets and Denver Broncos have engaged in recent trades, and former Broncos' executive Darren Mougey is now the Jets' GM, so GM George Paton of the Broncos does have a close relationship there.