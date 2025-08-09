Broncos most unlikely camp stud can shake things up in a big way vs. 49ers

The 2025 NFL Preseason is here, as the Denver Broncos will have their first game on the road against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. The Broncos won Super Bowl 50 there, and the road to Super Bowl 60 -- which will also be played in Santa Clara -- begins now, where multiple sleepers and depth players can showcase their capabilities and prove they belong on NFL rosters.

It is important to remember that before the regular season begins, teams must cut their rosters from 90 to 53 players and can re-sign 16 players to their practice squads, or 17 if there is one open spot for an International Player. Therefore, the preseason is a great opportunity for players fighting for a roster spot to demonstrate that they deserve to make the team's final roster.

Multiple sleeper players have shone throughout training camp, and for the Broncos, they will have three chances to prove to teams why they should be a part of the final rosters heading into the season. In Denver, there has been one undrafted wide receiver who has been dominating in camp and could make his case for the 53.

Kyrese Rowan is a fascinating sleeper on Broncos roster

The guy I want to talk about in this article is the 2025 undrafted free agent signing, wide receiver Kyrese Rowan from Utah State. Rowan had 526 yards in 44 receptions and 3 touchdowns during his final college season with the Aggies and has been a key sleeper, making a name to watch through training camp. He also has experience in special teams, which could give him the edge to make the roster.

Rowan was not a part of the initial undrafted free agent signings group, as he signed later. He was a tryout player for the rookie minicamp and was later signed to a contract.

Undrafted rookie Kyrese Rowan was the star of the red zone seven-on-seven period with two touchdowns including a gorgeous leaping 20-yard catch that saw him contort and adjust to Sam Ehlinger’s pass in the back left corner of the end zone. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) July 26, 2025

Broncos third string QB Sam Ehlinger had the last best play for a 52 yards touchdown pass to Undrafted free agency WR kyrese Rowan to end the broncos joint practice against the San Francisco 49ers. — Michael Ronquillo (@Michael23426753) August 7, 2025

Jarrett Stidham got out of some pressure to the left and threw a deep ball to Kyrese Rowan for maybe the biggest gain of the day. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) August 7, 2025

On the other side, Kyrese White/Rowan (listed as both) has CRAZY wheels! If you want a WR sleeper, he might be the one, simply because of the potential returner upside — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) July 25, 2025

#Broncos team period takeaways:



—Pat Bryant took the top off on a deep ball from Jarrett Stidham

—Offense won, been a rarity in camp

—Blake Watson continues to pop on inside cuts

—Kyrese Rowan nice separation on a corner route — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) August 4, 2025

Some Bo Nix bombs for the timeline



Finding Mims, Franklin and Kyrese Rowan in the endzone. Rowan has some wheels pic.twitter.com/iBZbmBGdrb — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) July 30, 2025

Things can shake up in a big way if Rowan continues to dominate in preseason as he has been doing in Training Camp. Denver has an interesting wide receiver room, and it will be interesting to see how many Sean Payton includes in the 53-man roster, since not only Rowan is dominating, but other 2025 UDFA's, including former Toledo's Jerjuan Newton, have made important plays in practice over the past few weeks.

The Broncos' wide receiver room ahead of the preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers features the following players:

Courtland Sutton

Marvin Mims

Devaughn Vele

Troy Franklin

Pat Bryant

Trent Sherfield

AT Perry

Michael Bandy

Kyrese Rowan

Jerjuan Newton

Courtney Jackson

Joaquin Davis

If Rowan continues to impress during the 2025 preseason, in my opinion, he could emerge as a sleeper candidate to make the 53-man roster. At a minimum, he should be a part of the practice squad. Sutton, Mims, Vele, Franklin, and Bryant are locks. Sherfield will likely make the roster for his special-teams talent, but for me, Kyrese can make a case for Denver's WR6 job.