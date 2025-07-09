Broncos most questionable offensive position already settled before camp

If there's one strategy we all look back on in the 2025 season and say, "The Broncos could have done more there," it's probably going to be the team's approach to improving the wide receiver position.

The Broncos have long believed that they have the right players in place to have success offensively, and most of those players are guys with upside who are also mostly unproven.

We saw glimpses last season from Marvin Mims, Devaughn Vele, and even Troy Franklin that the wide receiver group might have a little something cooking, but the approach of the front office in 2025 was clear. This team wanted to continue seeing its young guys make progress, even if it meant passing on adding more proven veteran options.

Broncos wide receiver position already set before training camp even starts

Because of the approach, the Broncos are about to enter training camp with the wide receiver position simultaneously wide open and also set in stone. Let me explain.

The Broncos will be having competition for targets and roles within the offense, but when it comes to which guys end up making the final 53-man roster, I don't think there's anything really up for debate. Sean Payton warned the media earlier this offseason not to be counting the roster at every position already with training camp still looming, but the Broncos have a very clear top six at the position.

It would be a wild upset if the receivers on the team for 2025 were not Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin, rookie Pat Bryant, and special teams ace Trent Sherfield. Behind those guys on the depth chart right now are a bunch of undrafted guys and practice squad players. Perhaps the most intriguing of the options are practice squad holdovers Michael Bandy and AT Perry, who could possibly make some noise if they're healthy and making plays every single day.

But it would be a wild upset if any of the top six guys at the position had their spots taken, and it would be an even bigger upset if the Broncos kept seven guys.

It truly feels like the Broncos will open training camp with competition for practice squad spots only, not 53-man roster spots. What will be fascinating to discover along the way is how guys are going to be getting involved with the number one offense, because it feels like everyone but Trent Sherfield is going to be in the mix.

And that's with all due respect to Sherfield, who was signed as a direct response to the Broncos losing Tremon Smith to the Texans in free agency.

It's nice for the Broncos to have clear vision and direction at a position group, but they're also setting themselves up for disappointment in a way. What happens if one of those five guys gets hurt? There's seemingly no one who would be truly capable of stepping up into a bigger role. The dropoff in talent and upside is significant after the players currently projected to make the roster.

It was a bold strategy to begin with, but now we're going to see whether or not Sean Payton and George Paton were actually right about sticking with their young guys and adding only one player -- 3rd-round pick Pat Bryant -- to the mix.