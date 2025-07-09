Marvin Mims Jr gives encouraging update on the Broncos for the 2025 season

The Denver Broncos proved a ton of people wrong in the 2024 NFL Season. Can they keep that up in 2025?

It is not an exaggeration to say that many thought the Broncos would be among the worst teams in football - perhaps the worst.

Well, they were far from. By the time the 2024 NFL Season ended, Denver was one of the 10-best teams in football if you ask me. They finished 10-5 in the regular season after a shaky 0-2 start and really put things together down the stretch.

It's clear that Denver hopes to launch into contender status in 2025, and one of their key players gave us a glimpse into how 'bought in' this team really is...

The entire Broncos roster seems totally bought in

Here is Marvin Mims Jr talking about the Broncos approaching the 2025 NFL Season:

""You can kind of feel throughout the locker room that everyone is hungry, especially the guys who were here and played in Buffalo last year and got a taste of the playoffs," wide receiver Marvin Mims said, via SiriusXM NFL. "They know what it's like, know what it takes to get there."



"You can really feel that the times are changing for us," Mims said. "People always like to say a 'win now' mode. With the way things went last year, we were projected to be last in the league last year and end up making the wild card. Guys that were here last year, they believe. The guys that are coming in, they want to make an impact too. I think everyone's hungry."" Marvin Mims Jr

Can they prove people wrong for a second year in a row? While there are some predictions out there that have Denver winning the AFC West, most people would still probably pick the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver progressing from 2024 into 2025 would probably look like them winning another game or two and perhaps even winning a playoff game.

It would be nice to see this team get into AFC West contention - and them not winning the division would not mean the season is a failure, but giving the Chiefs a run for their money would be ideal. The Broncos have to be one of the more encouraging, up-and-coming teams in the NFL, but can they channel that into more success in 2025?

Denver hasn't won a playoff game since the 2015 season, so perhaps 10 years later is appropriate for them to win one...