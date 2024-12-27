The Denver Broncos may end up going heavy on offense in the 2025 NFL Draft, and this mock draft has them landing a huge first-round selection. The Broncos have probably maxed themselves out in 2024. They're a good team, and that's fine. They aren't elite by any means and aren't going to make a playoff run if they get there, but they aren't supposed to.

This team is eating over $80 million in dead cap and has below-average talent on offense. They also have a rookie QB, so the ceiling with Bo Nix won't be high in year one. Despite that, Denver is 9-6 with a very realistic path toward double-digit wins.

They have set themselves up nicely for the coming offseason where they can go all-in, and in this 2025 NFL mock draft, the Broncos did just that.

Broncos Mock Draft: Team ends up with shocking first-round selection

22nd Pick - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

How about this? The Denver Broncos someone land Ashton Jeanty at pick 22 in this NFL mock draft. they stayed patient and saw the best RB in the country fall into their laps. Along with Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin, the Broncos' backfield could be the best in the NFL in 2025.

Denver did have interest in Josh Jacobs last offseason, so they had plans on making a huge splash at RB.

53rd Pick - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

The Denver Broncos could use a true enforcer in the middle of their defense. I went with LB Barrett Carter from Clemson. The team was riding with Cody Barton and Alex Singleton this season, but since turned to Justin Strnad ever since Singleton tore his ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

87th Pick - Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

Gunnar Helm is the pick for the Denver Broncos in the third round in what appears to be a very deep tight end class, which is music to the ears of the team's front office. Not in the same tier as Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland, Helm is still a legitimate NFL tight end prospect.

123rd Pick - Tyler Onyedim, DT, Iowa state

With DJ Jones set to be a free agent in 2025, and guys like Malcolm Roach, Zach Allen, and John Franklin-Myers all free agents in 2026 at the moment, the Broncos have to continue to address their defensive line, so adding someone like Tyler Onyedim in the 2025 NFL Draft is a wise move.

192nd Pick - Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

Now getting into some late-round picks, the Broncos take WR Deion Burks from Oklahoma. Denver has recently gotten some great play from a former Oklahoma wide receiver in Marvin Mims Jr, so you never know. Denver should look to also address this room in free agency as well.

199th Pick - Xavier Truss, OG, Georgia

The Broncos may have to shed an interior OL contract at some point. The team has every position along the offensive line under a huge contract besides center Luke Wattenberg, who is not eligible for one yet. Denver could turn to Xavier Truss as a developmental option down the line.

204th Pick - Duce Chestnut, CB, Syracuse

The Denver Broncos bolster their secondary with Duce Chestnut from Syracuse in this NFL mock draft. With the brief emergence of rookie CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Chestnut may have an uphill battle to make the roster, as the Broncos may legitimately have four NFL cornerbacks in Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, Ja'Quan McMillian, and Abrams-Draine.