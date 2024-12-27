Bengals' injury report for Week 17 could be good news for the Broncos

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming into this game more banged up than the Denver Broncos, and their final injury report could be good news for Denver. At this point of any NFL season, every team is dealing with multiple injuries, and I would even venture to guess that players who aren't even on the injury report in a given week are dealing with something.

The Bengals have their final injury report before Week 17:

Notable names on this report who are not going to play are Sheldon Rankins and Sam Hubbard, and Tanner Hudson is doubtful. However, the biggest name on this list is stud WR Tee Higgins, who is questionable with ankle and knee injuries.

Higgins is the Robin to Ja'Marr Chase's Batman, and when Higgins is not out there, the Bengals just aren't as explosive on offense. Higgins temporarily left the Bengals' Week 16 game but did return, so this could just be some careful injury management. However, some have mentioned that with Higgins set to be a free agent in 2025, there could be a possibility that he does not want to risk a major injury.

It's not likely that the Bengals make the playoffs, and with free agency beginning in under three months, there is an argument that Higgins would not want to play to not risk an injury, which could force him to take less money on the open market than he could have gotten.

Perhaps that is a totally wrong line of thinking and Higgins may end up playing. Teams have to report injuries, and there is no 'probable' designation anymore. Higgins being questionable could also mean that he is going to play, but just might not be 100%.

Without Tee Higgins in the lineup, the Denver Broncos' defense would have a much easier time overall, especially with the return of Riley Moss. The Broncos' secondary is now fully healthy for this game, and the recent emergence of rookie CB Kris Abrams-Draine now gives Denver yet another DB option.

The Broncos are right on the cusp of making the postseason for the first time since the 2015 NFL Season. Denver just needs one more win to clinch a spot, but they could also lose their final two games and still get in as well, as crazy as that might seem.

There is a world where the Broncos ride a three-game losing streak into the playoffs, but it would be easier if the team can just go into Cincinnati and take care of business.