Could it be destiny that the Broncos clinch a playoff spot in Week 17?

The Denver Broncos are just one win away from clinching their first playoff spot since 2015, and it may be destiny that they do it in Week 17. The last time Denver made the postseason, it came with a dramatic finish in their postseason-clinching game.

The year was 2015, and well, you may want to read the tweet below:

It might be destiny the Broncos clinch a playoff spot this week...👀



The last time the Broncos clinched a playoff spot in 2015:



— It was December 28

— They were coming off a 34-27 loss

— It was against the Bengals

— It was the second-to-last week of the season



— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 26, 2024

Nearly everything about the Broncos' previous playoff season are the same heading into their clinching game. Denver beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16 of the 2015 NFL Season. They won by three points on overtime, and that was when former Broncos' great DeMarcus Ware recovered the botched snap.

The date was December 28th. It was also the second-to-last week of the regular season, and what makes this even more insane is that in the team's previous game, they lost 34-27 against an AFC team in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Well, the Broncos' next game is on December 28th, the second-to-last week of the regular season. They're also playing the Bengals, and can clinch a playoff spot with a win. And in the team's last game in Week 16, they lsot 34-27.

Could it be destiny that the Denver Broncos again beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 to clinch a playoff spot, re-creating their 2015 scenario? The game is in Cincinnati this year, and it was in Denver back in 2015, but still, the similarities here are just mind-blowing.

The Broncos had a shot to clinch a postseason berth in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers. They squandered an 11-point lead in the second half, and it's really a shame, as Denver was the better team for over half the game. But in the NFL, it really is about how you finish.

Denver has to deal with Joe Burrow and the high-flying Bengals' passing attack. With some poor weather forecasted, this could be a more ground-and-pound game, which could benefit the Broncos.

The Broncos are still in good shape for the postseason even if they lose in Week 17, as the Kansas City Chiefs come to town in Week 18, and they could rest many of their starters, as they won in Week 17 and have clinched the top seed in the AFC. Their Week 18 game is meaningless for them in terms of standings and seeding for the postseason.

But the Broncos can take care of business and may just be a team of destiny approaching Week 17.