Broncos mock draft roundup: Who do experts think is a fit for Denver?
The Denver Broncos have obvious needs in the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's see who certain experts mocked to Denver in the first round. Positions that come to mind in the first round are tight end, wide receiver, and perhaps even running back.
The RB position may be a bit shaky in the first round, as there is only one first-round caliber RB in Ashton Jeanty, who could go before Denver is on the clock. However, this coming draft class is just oozing with talent at tight end, for example, which is a huge need for the Broncos.
A wide receiver or defensive tackle in the first round is also on the board if you ask me. Let's see who the experts mocked to the Broncos.
USA Today - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
A recent USA Today mock draft had Tyler Warren, the start tight end from Penn State, heading to the Denver Broncos. The Las Vegas Raiders took TE Brock Bowers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and Bowers is already arguably the best TE in the NFL as a rookie.
If Denver thinks similarly about someone like Warren, they would pull the trigger, as Denver did really like Bowers in 2024. This could be the difference-maker on offense that the Broncos have been looking for.
CBS Sports - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
In a recent CBS Sports mock draft, the Denver Broncos took Tyler Warren, and I admittedly struggled to find a Broncos mock draft that didn't have them taking Warren. The Broncos just haven't gotten consistent play from their TE room this season, and Warren even added nearly 200 rushing yards for Penn State in 2024.
He's got great size as 6'6" and nearly 250lbs, so Tyler Warren could be a slam-dunk selection for the Broncos when April rolls around.
FOX Sports - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
Standing at 6'6" and 345lbs, Deone Walker is a space-eater and would be a huge upgrade along the interior of the Broncos defensive line. Current starting defensive tackle DJ Jones is a free agent in 2025, and Malcolm Roach is a free agent in 2026.
Zach Allen is slated to hit the open market in 2026, and the same goes for John Franklin-Myers. The Broncos could have a ton of work to do along their defensive line in the 2025 and 2026 offseasons, and I would have no doubt that they keep adding to the DL. Deone Walker could take Jones' place in 2025 or could even be added to the DL room with the possibility that DJ Jones comes back.