Sean Payton recently spoke to Kay Adams about the state of the Denver Broncos. Let's get a mock draft going after his telling comments. The biggest takeaway from the interview was the Broncos' head coach indicating that the team is going to find a 'joker' at running back or tight end. Heck, why not both?

Other positions like wide receiver, inside linebacker, and safety were mentioned. Payton and the Broncos are close to getting into legitimate contention in 2025 and beyond, so a strong offseason could make the Broncos quite interesting...

After Sean Payton's comments to Kay Adams, let's craft our latest Denver Broncos' mock draft.

Broncos Mock Draft: Latest mock draft following Sean Payton's comments

20th Pick - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Denver Broncos need to find their joker, and with Sean Payton indicating that a RB or TE should fill this role, Ashton Jeanty makes sense. It's actually quite a shock that I was able to grab him at pick 20 in this NFL Mock Draft, but I am not complaining. The Denver Broncos need someone like Jeanty who can be efficient while getting the bulk of the carries.

He's the best RB in the 2025 NFL Draft class and would be a great pick for Denver here.

51st Pick - Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green

Someone who is a bit undersized for being a tight end but could slide into that big slot role is Harold Fannin Jr from Bowling Green. He's got similar measurements to Evan Engram for what that is worth. The Denver Broncos have to get someone in this room who can simply catch passes consistently.

Fannin might not be a complete tight end, but he fits what the Broncos would be looking for in a joker-type. This would be a solid pick at 51st overall.

85th Pick - Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

The Denver Broncos may have some work to do along their defensive line this coming offseason. DJ Jones is a free agent, and someone they could look to fill a role along the DL is Omarr Norman-Lott from Tennessee. Sean Payton didn't really talk about the defensive line in his interview with Kay Adams, but not only is Jones a free agent, but all of Zach Allen, Malcolm Roach, and John Franklin-Myers would be in the last year of their deals in 2025.

The unit absolutely needs some proactive reinforcements before the room gets too bare.

121st Pick - Jay Higgins, LB, Iowa

Linebacker was a position that Sean Payton briefly mentioned, so it should be no surprise that the team takes one in the 2025 NFL Draft. I could also see the Denver Broncos pursing a notable free agent in a total makeover of the room. Cody Barton is a free agent and could be a nice LB2 option, but I bet the Broncos let him test the market.

Jay Higgins is the pick for the Denver Broncos in the fourth round.

193rd Pick - Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

Drafting two running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft has to be on the table for the Denver Broncos. Devin Neal from Kansas is another player who could potentially fit into that joker role on offense for the team. Neal had 1,520 yards from scrimmage and 17 total touchdowns in 2024 for the Jayhawks.

He's of good size and can do a little bit of everything. Devin Neal would be another very solid pick for this team.

199th Pick - Brandon Crenshaw-Dixon, OT, Florida

At this point, it should just be depth picks. At pick 199, the Denver Broncos take tackle Brandon Crenshaw-Dixon from Florida. Zach Strief is the Broncos' offensive line coach and has done a masterful job over these last two seasons. Getting to work with a developmental tackle prospect could really help the Broncos out a few years down the line.

209th Pick - Rayuan Lane III, S, Navy

The Denver Broncos finish off this 2025 NFL Mock Draft with Rayuan Lane III, a safety from Navy.

All in all, it is a bit interesting how open Sean Payton was about what positions the Denver Broncos plan on targeting in the coming offseason. It seems like no matter how you slice it, at least one major, major move is coming at running back or tight end.

And there will be multiple new players brought along to contribute on offense when it's all said and done.