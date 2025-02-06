Broncos must prioritize filling key roster needs in the 2025 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos have turned this ship around in just two seasons, and they are now in a position to make an even bigger jump in 2025. The main reason why the Broncos have risen as far as they have is because some of their recent draft picks are hitting their stride.

Players like Bo Nix, Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Marvin Mims Jr, and others have contributed massively in 2024. And when you look further into the roster, you'll see that Sean Payton and George Paton have built the team the right way. They got the QB in Bo Nix, and they are also strong in the trenches.

In the NFL, the three most important parts of a winning roster are:



1. Quarterback

2. Protecting the Quarterback

3. Getting to the Quarterback

When a team succeeds at all three, there is virtually no way they aren't good. The Broncos clearly hit on the QB, had a top-3 offensive line in the NFL in 2024, and led the league in sacks on defense. I would even take it a step further and say that their roster was and is a lot better than people think.

Now approaching one of the biggest offseasons in team history, the Broncos have to build around Bo Nix and ensure the needs on defense are also addressed. Nix is never going to hit his stride in the NFL unless he's got some high-end weapons to use on offense. And it is not a secret that the Broncos' group of offensive playmakers were not only the worst of any team in the NFL playoffs, but were perhaps among the worst in the league.

They did not have a viable tight end or running back on the roster, and their best WR, Courtland Sutton, is not a true no. 1.

Broncos have to draft for need in the 2025 NFL Draft

A team that is truly rebuilding and totally absent of talent are the clubs that should have the 'best player available' strategy in the NFL Draft. These teams are just so weak on both sides of the ball that simply getting high-end talent is the best path forward. And if done correctly, the team can build properly in a few years.

Just look at the New Orleans Saints, for example. This is one of the worst teams in the NFL. They've got an old roster and are missing a ton of talent on either side of the ball. Them drafting for need isn't really possible, since their 'needs' are longer than a CVS receipt. Drafting the best player on their board at least allows them to chip away at the roster.

And when you have a team like the Denver Broncos, who were better than even some of us thought. The roster was a lot better than expected, and it's clear that the team was missing key talent on offense. The defense ended up being a top-3 unit in the NFL, and if you think about it, a few free agency signings could actually take the unit to the next level.

There are needs on defense, but those needs aren't nearly as dire as what we have on offense, which brings me to my main point.

Given how crucial it is for the Denver Broncos to continue developing Bo Nix and how much talent the team is lacking on offense, the Broncos have to angle towards that side of the ball in the 2025 NFL Draft. If the team went into the 2025 NFL Season with the same exact starting lineup on offense that they had in the Wild Card Game against the Buffalo Bills, the Broncos would be in trouble.

Good teams have the luxury of drafting for specific need - they have a stronger roster overall and can really focus on the positions that they need the most. The Denver Broncos are finally in the tier of being a good football team. They're solid where it matters the most and are truly only a few notable starters away from getting into legitimate contention.