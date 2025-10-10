Broncos might see a top coordinator depart next offseason for head coaching job

The Denver Broncos could see one of their top coordinators leave in the offseason for a head coaching job. After their breakout season in 2024, front office executives and coaches were plucked from the franchise, and it was actually a bit shocking to witness.

It did seem like the Broncos had more of that going on than other teams in the NFL. And it's not like Denver was a juggernaut or anything. Well, the same thing could happen next offseason if the Broncos are again one of the better teams in the NFL.

As it stands right now, things might be trending toward a top coordinator getting poached for what would be his second head coaching job in the NFL.

Vance Joseph is generating some head coaching buzz for next season

Here is Dan Graziano of ESPN on head coaching candidates for the 2026 cycle. Vance Joseph's name was mentioned:

Which coordinator has boosted his head coach candidate stock the most this season?

Graziano: I think the answer is probably Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, but the names I'm hearing in terms of coordinator head coaching candidates aren't necessarily new -- guys like the Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury, Bills' Joe Brady, etc. And the Broncos' Vance Joseph on the defensive side. But there haven't been any out-of-nowhere, red-hot starts outside of a place like Indianapolis, where Steichen runs the offense.

Vance Joseph did have head coaching interviews last offseason, but I personally got the sense that he'd return as the defensive coordinator. Shaping up to be another strong year for the Broncos' defense, Joseph could again hit the interview cycle, and might end up getting job this time around.

What might appeal to a team with Joseph is his experience - he's been a head coach in the NFL before and has years as a top defensive coordinator. Honestly, there isn't much more experience that Vance Joseph could attain before earning another shot at running a team.

If Denver saw him depart in the 2026 NFL Offseason, Jim Leonhard would be the logical name to replace him as the new Broncos' defensive coordinator. There were rumors that Sean Payton wanted to hire Vic Fangio when he got to Denver, so you get the sense that if Vance Joseph does get another head coaching job, Payton would exhaust every single option to keep the defense stout.

Now in his third year as DC of the Denver Broncos, he might be in his last here in 2025.