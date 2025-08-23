Broncos might have some unexpected work to do at a key position after preseason

The Denver Broncos were a perfect 3-0 in the preseason, but that doesn't mean the work is done, as it might just be getting started.

Overall, there was a lot of good to takeaway from the preseason, but there was some bad as well, and the hope here is that it gets corrected before the regular season begins. Denver hosts the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

The Broncos play the Titans and the Indianapolis Colts in the first two weeks, so a great chance is in front of them to start out 2-0. Well, a key area this team needs to be better at is running the football, so the Broncos surely put their new and improved RB room on full display in the preseason, right?

What the heck is wrong with the Denver Broncos' starting offensive line?

Here is the main concern summed up in one scary tweet:

Bo Nix got going that last drive. But #Broncos' first-team ground game hasn't popped much.



Including SF Week 1 -- total of 36 yards on 12 carries now (3.0 YPC) this preseason. Still have yet to see a J.K. Dobbins carry, though — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) August 23, 2025

The elite offensive line, or so we were led to believe, was a liability in blocking for the run game this preseason, and it's not until we see the Broncos' backups come in that the run game actually gets going. Seeing as this had been a trend for all three games, this concern could follow the team into the 2025 NFL Season, and that would be a downright disaster.

If Denver's run game is not efficient this season, the team isn't going to become a contender, and they could struggle to get into the playoffs. Hopefully this run game gets some juice when JK Dobbins gets into the lineup, as he did not register a carry in the preseason.

The Broncos obviously wanted to save his legs, so perhaps this is another thing I am overreacting about? Anyway, the clear inefficiency of the run game is something that absolutely reared its ugly head in the preseason, and if it can't get fixed, Denver is in deep trouble.