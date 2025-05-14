Broncos might have impossibly-tough two week stretch after schedule leaks

Based on a confirmed game and a schedule leak, the Denver Broncos may have an impossible two-game stretch during the 2025 NFL Season. One downside of being a good team is having a ton of primetime action and perhaps just being thrown into more prime-game slots. For example. not everyone would consider an international game a primetime one, but the Broncos are traveling to London to face the New York Jets during Week 6:

Just in: The full 2025 NFL international games:



Week 1: Chiefs vs. Chargers in Brazil



Week 4: Vikings vs. Steelers in Dublin



Week 5: Vikings vs. Browns in London



Week 6: Broncos vs. Jets in London



Week 7: Rams vs. Jaguars in London



Week 10: Falcons vs. Colts in Berlin



Week… — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 13, 2025

This is a confirmed game for the Broncos. Denver did not have an international game last year, and the last time they were in London, they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. Anyway, Art Stapleton, who covers the Giants for USA Today, has a leak that the Broncos are home against the New York Giants for Week 7.

This means that after their international game, they have to fly back across the world and will still have a game that following week.

BREAKING: Giants will travel to Denver in Week 7 to take on the Broncos in Russ' return to Mile High, per source. https://t.co/Cr9CCHJwtU — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 14, 2025

Broncos have brutal two-game stretch in 2025

This would be rough if you ask me - and this is one reason why I am not personally a fan of the NFL international games. I believe it's overkill and really puts the players through something unnecessary. The cross-world travel for a football game is just nonsense in my eyes.

But alas, I am just one man with an opinion. The good thing here though is that if the Broncos do indeed play a game in Week 7, it's good that it's at home and against a weaker opponent like the Giants. If Russell Wilson is starting, the team should have no issue racking up a ton of sacks and just teeing off on the G-Men's offense.

They do have Malik Nabers at wide receiver, so Patrick Surtain II would have his hands full, but New York still really would not be a massive challenge.