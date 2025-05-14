Broncos long-awaited revenge game against Russell Wilson is latest leak

The Denver Broncos will likely face off against Russell Wilson and the New York Giants, and the date for that game has allegedly been set. The Broncos hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL Season, but Russell Wilson was nursing his calf injury, so he was not on the field.

Justin Fields got the start, and I am sure most Broncos fans would have preferred to have seen Wilson out there. Well, the former Broncos QB, who went 11-19 in 30 starts across the 2022 and 2023 seasons, is now expected to be the QB1 of the New York Giants.

And according to Art Stapleton, a Giants writer for USA Today, the Broncos and Giants have a date set for their game:

BREAKING: Giants will travel to Denver in Week 7 to take on the Broncos in Russ' return to Mile High, per source. https://t.co/Cr9CCHJwtU — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 14, 2025

Broncos and Giants allegedly playing in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL Season

Week 7 of the 2025 NFL Season is the latest Broncos schedule leak. We've already gotten a few of them, as Denver is opening up the season at home against the Tennessee Titans, playing in London against the New York Jets, and also traveling to Arrowhead to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas.

The official NFL schedule will drop at 8:00 PM Eastern time on Wednesday, so we are just hours away at this point. The Giants had to get desperate this offseason to field a winning team, so not only did they sign Russell Wilson, but they also signed Jameis Winston and took Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

You really have to wonder how long of a leash Wilson would have in New York, though, as playing poorly for six games might be plenty enough for the Giants coaching staff to bench Wilson. But after that, the backup is not clear, as it would likely be one of Dart or Winston.

I guess we haven't gotten that far yet, but we do have an apparent confirmation of the Giants vs. Broncos game, where the team can get some sweet revenge.