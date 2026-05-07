Broncos may soon have some uneasy roster transition that fans might hate

The Denver Broncos roster is arguably the best in the NFL right now, and it's plenty good enough for this team to win it all. Had Bo Nix not broken his ankle in a heartbreaking development following the Divisional Round in 2025, Denver may have indeed advanced to the Super Bowl and won.

There is every single reason to believe that this group of players could not be more motivated to get a bit of revenge on how last year ended. It's clear that the 'run it back' mentality was present, to a degree this offseason, but new additions like Jaylen Waddle are hopefully the icing on an already delicious cake.

Well, this exact group of players will not all be a part of the long-term future obviously, and there is likely to be some transition along one of the more stable units in the NFL, and it's likely coming within the next year. Fans might not like it, either.

Denver Broncos may finally see some transition along the offensive line within the next year

For the third season in a row, the Broncos projected starting offensive line is set to look like this:



LT: Garett Bolles

LG: Ben Powers

C: Luke Wattenberg

RG: Quinn Meinerz

RT: Mike McGlinchey

And for the fourth year in a row, all but Wattenberg are slated to start together. Primed to again be the best unit in the NFL, this offensive line is a juggernaut, but there comes a time when roster transition at certain positions simply has to happen.

Powers, as we know, as one more year left on his deal. He's been a solid player for the Broncos but did miss half the season last year with a biceps injury. Alex Palczewski filled in nicely for Powers, and he even played well in relief of McGlinchey at right tackle during 2024.

Not only that, but Palczewski did get a new two-year deal this offseason and figures to again be a backup, but he clearly has starting upside. The team also used a fourth-round pick on Kage Casey, a lineman from Boise State who could have immediate swing tackle ability and future starting ability at guard or even center.

The Broncos have two potential future starters at, likely, guard and tackle spots. That brings us to McGlinchey, who has just two years left on his deal, no more guaranteed money on his contract, and is now on the wrong side of 30. McGlinchey has been a steady presence at right tackle since 2023 for the Broncos, but the contract becomes quite flexible next offseason.

If McGlinchey perhaps misses time this coming season with injuries or just isn't that effective, there really wouldn't be much of a reason for the Broncos to stick with him. Palczewski and Casey could both potentially be long-term right tackle options, and the Broncos may eventually have to get some cheaper deals along the offensive line.

If the front office does extend Bo Nix next offseason as well, his future contract would begin to eat up more of the total salary cap. There obviously isn't a perfect solution here, and it's not necessarily a bad thing, either.

However, between age, contracts expiring, and future financial implications, the Broncos may soon have some roster transition along the offensive line, the best unit on the team and the best unit in the NFL.