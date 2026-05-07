Bo Nix now has 213 million reasons to erupt in a Broncos dream season for 2026

The Denver Broncos have done quite a masterful job at not only drafting and developing, but retaining many of their own players. We've seen this front office take care of a ton of in-season exstensions to prevent key players from hitting the open market.

And the job isn't going to get easier, either. Keeping a roster like Denver's this loaded is a challenge, and it gets harder when any team has to pay its quarterback. On one hand, extending a quarterback, especially after a successful tenure on their rookie contract, is largely a great thing, as that typically means a team has their guy.

But that also means a ton of cap space is being used up on one player, so the financial side of things does get a bit more difficult. Still, we have seen teams win at the highest level while paying top-dollar for quarterbacks, and given how well the Broncos have been able to draft and develop, the potential for a future Bo Nix extension is through the roof, and so is the early projected market value for his deal.

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix is eligible for a massive contract extension next offseason

According to spotrac, Nix's market value comes in quite high:



4 years

$213,706,388

$53,426,597 per year

Even though Nix and the rest of the quarterback class from the 2024 NFL Draft are not yet eligible for a deal until next offseason, the estimates are in. The page lists quarterback contrats from Trevor Lawrence, Josh Allen, Brock Purdy, and Justin Herbert as comparable players.

Those players' deals work out to be worth an average of $53,875,000 per season, which would be just over what the site projects for Nix. For reference, a deal worth $53.4 million per year would make Nix the 6th-highest-paid quarterback in the league on a per-year value. However, a lot can change between now and next offseason.

There could be other quarterbacks who are already on massive deals who also get raises, and there could also be quarterbacks like CJ Stroud and Bryce Young, for example, who sign extensions before Nix. But the broad idea here does not change - Nix has all the motivation in the world to breakout and help lead a Broncos dream season for 2026.

Not only do the Broncos surely want to get some revenge on the way the 2025 season ended, but Nix himself surely has more to prove. He's now got Jaylen Waddle to throw to on offense, and additions at both running back and tight end.

If Nix and the Broncos have a great season, perhaps one that ends in a Super Bowl title, or at least ends in another deep playoff run, the Broncos would absolutely come to the table, unless something major happens, with a long-term contract offer.

This is how it works in the NFL - the young quarterback ideally does enough on his rookie deal to warrant a huge extension after year three. For Nix and the Broncos, this could be the next major step in their relationship together.