Broncos may soon get the return of an underrated offensive starter

The Denver Broncos have a game in Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs, but then are on their bye in Week 12. After the bye, they are in Washington to play the Commanders in Week 13, and it's a Sunday Night Football showdown.

That game isn't until November 30th, so the Broncos are going to get a nice break here. Denver will have had just one game in a, roughly, 23-day span following the TNF win against the Raiders, Week 11 against the Chiefs, and then until November 29th, the day before they play the Commanders.

In my view, the most ideal scenario could be seeing some key players like Patrick Surtain II and JK Dobbins making their return to the lineup following the bye, but only time will tell if they can get healthy for that game. Well, we're also potentially nearing the return of a key offensive starter, and it's kind of flown under the radar.

Ben Powers is nearing the two-month mark of his biceps injury recovery

Ben Powers is in his third year with the Denver Broncos and stayed remarkably healthy until a biceps injury suffered in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles:

Per sources, Broncos LG Ben Powers is going on IR with biceps injury. Hope to have him back in December so roughly a two-month injury. Big blow as Powers was stalwart on team’s top-ranked offensive line. Started 40 of possible 40 games since he was signed as free agent in 2023. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) October 6, 2025

He is eligible to return off IR any day now, but, when the injury news broke, Broncos' reporter Mike Klis indicated that it was, roughly, a two-month injury. Well, when Week 13 rolls around, Powers would be nearing that two-month timeline.

I am not a doctor, and I do not have any inside information, but based on the information we do know from Klis, you'd have to think that the guard is soon making his return to the lineup, and that is going to be huge. Backup guard Alex Palczewski has played quite well in Powers' absence, and I do believe he is making a case to start along the OL in 2026.

But Ben Powers is a very good player who has been a solid signing for Denver. His absence along the offensive line is noticeable, so it would be awesome to get him back. If not in Week 13, the Broncos are in Las Vegas in Week 14 to face the Raiders, and that would be more of an exact date for the guard.

Only time will tell when Powers is healthy enough, but his return is surely right around the corner, and it's going to come at a perfect time for the Broncos.