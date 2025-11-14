Bo Nix and Broncos' offense get back on track in Week 11 bold predictions

The Broncos seek to keep their seven-game winning streak alive, as they host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 in what just might be the biggest game since Super Bowl 50. The Chiefs are fresh off their bye for this one and are a so-so 5-4.

Denver is off a bit of a mini-bye and now have the second-best record in the NFL, as the New England Patriots beat the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football in Week 11. With a win, Denver gets to 9-2 and makes it nearly impossible for the Chiefs to crawl back and win the division for the 10th year in a row.

But a loss really makes things tough for Denver, so this game has massive ramifications. Let's make some bold predictions for this AFC West showdown.

Broncos' bold predictions for Week 11 against the Chiefs

Bo Nix finishes with a passer rating of at least 100

The struggles of the offense are well-documented at this point. Fortunately, the Broncos should have an opportunity to complete a ton of passes against this defense. The Chiefs actually allow 71.5% of opposing passes to be completed, which is the third-worst mark in the NFL. The defense also allows an opposing passer rating of 93.2. With Denver having this much-needed time off, and the Broncos getting Marvin Mims Jr back in the lineup, I bet we see an efficient offense on Sunday.

Denver forces a key strip stack in the second half

The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line has been nothing special for years now. Patrick Mahomes has been sacked 17 times in nine games this year, so he's taking nearly two sacks per game. While the QB is quite good at avoiding sacks, the OL just does not have the talent it used to, and their tackle situation is again shaky.

With how dominant Denver's pass rush is, they are going to pressure Mahomes and should be able to take him down a few times. Well, at a key point in the second half, the Broncos will see one of Jonathon Cooper or Nik Bonitto come up with a strip sack and steal a possession back for the Broncos.

Denver wins their seventh one-score game of the season

I've been thinking all week that this is a game Denver loses, but now I am not so sure. It's going to be a close game, as I just do not see a path for either team to blow the other out. The Broncos have been better in one-score games this year as well. The team is 6-2 in one-score games already, but the Chiefs are just 0-4. All of their losses this year have been in one-score games.

And this is right after them going 11-0 in one-score games during the 2024 regular season. With the way this key stat is trending, the Broncos are in a position to win if the game is indeed within a score. A 24-21 or even 23-20 victory is going to be the end result, as the Broncos move to 9-2 on the season.