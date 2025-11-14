Like it or not, the Denver Broncos have the makeup of a Super Bowl champion

I would argue that winning the Super Bowl is the hardest championship trophy in all of sports to win. With 53 players on an active NFL roster, chaos is bound to happen at some point, and for the Denver Broncos, they have dealt with some of that this year.

They've lost two games on last-second field goals, but have also won two games in the same way. Now 8-2 on the season, the Broncos have the best record in the NFL, along with the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts, but not everyone is buying into the team.

In fact, some have called the Broncos 'frauds' and think a downfall is soon coming. However, when you take a big-picture look at the 2025 Broncos, I believe you can easily arrive at the total opposite conclusion - that this team is capable of winning it all this year.

The 2025 Denver Broncos, right now, are good enough to win the Super Bowl

I believe this for a multitude of reasons, so let's unpack this a bit. Firstly, and the most obvious, broad reason here is that Denver simply wins. This team has won 80% of its games thus far, and if this pace keeps up, they'll win 14 games this year, which would be good enough to win the AFC West.

Secondly, Denver is good in the trenches, and this is a non-negotiable for teams that hope to compete for the Super Bowl. The success of the offensive line is well-documented, as they are among the best pass-blocking units in the NFL this year, and we have really seen the run game take off.

On the flip side, the Broncos sport the best pass rush in the NFL and do typically defend the run well. Their being able to create pressure on opposing QBs is a foundational part of a winning football team. Another reason why Denver is able to win the Super Bowl this year is their ability to win in a multitude of ways.

We have seen them win sluggish defensive battles, in blowout fashion, and in a toe-to-toe shootout fashion, and it's barely Week 11. Denver has blown out opponents, have held many of them out of the end zone, but has also put up a ton of points as well when needed.

The offense has also been good enough this year, and if that's what it has to be for 2025, then so be it. The Broncos don't have a legitimate no. 1 WR, and they aren't going to find one this year. With JK Dobbins also hurt, the offense might not have a clear-cut path to get a whole lot better.

But this was the case in 2015 - the offense was just barely good enough, and you can't really argue with the record.

At the end of the day, the Broncos are far from perfect, but they have the makeup of a Super Bowl contender, and it's easy to see it.