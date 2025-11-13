Marvin Mims will have huge impact for Broncos in Week 11 (but not how you think)

The Denver Broncos are embarking on their biggest game since Super Bowl 50 in Week 11, when they host the Kansas City Chiefs, and it's really not an exaggeration to suggest that this is the biggest game in a decade.

Based on what could be on the line, the Broncos could effectively put a dagger in the AFC West race with a win here. Now, yes, Denver getting to 9-2 does not guarantee anything, but it makes it close to impossible for the Chiefs to catch up.

However, this is the NFL, and anything can happen. Right now, it's trending toward Denver missing key players like Patrick Surtain II, Alex Singleton, and JK Dobbins, which just isn't good at all. Even with those three likely not playing, Denver is likely to see the return of a key player, and he could play a role in Week 11 that you might not think.

The Broncos are likely going to use Marvin Mims Jr as a de-facto running back in Week 11

With JK Dobbins almost certainly not playing, the Broncos are sure to give RJ Harvey more carries, but he's not yet carried a workhorse load in his rookie season, as Dobbins has simply been so good to not give the bulk of the carries to.

Not only will we see more carries for Harvey, but Bo Nix might also see some designed QB runs at a higher rate, but the last piece of this puzzle is Marvin Mims Jr, who has actually gotten the ball out of the backfield, and the Broncos have run a lot of those quick passes and screens to Mims since he's so fast and can make people miss.

With this in mind, it actually makes a ton of sense why Denver signed Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the active roster - he does know the offense, and, if nothing else, is an asset as a blocker. What we could see in Week 11 are a lot of screens using Humphrey as a primary blocker.

It's clear that Marvin Mims is going to touch the ball a lot, and we'll see him used as an extension of the run game, which he has shown he's capable of doing. The Broncos are going to have to get creative in this regard, but it's very doable, and they now have the personnel to do it with Humphrey back in the mix and with Mims set to return.