Broncos may have to back up the money truck to extend stud defensive player

The Denver Broncos are going to have to pay up to keep some of their players happy, and this defensive player could end up being very rich this offseason. In his first year with the Denver Broncos back in 2023, Zach Allen was very good, and it seemed like the team had made quite the free agency signing, but he decided to ascend to new heights in 2024.

Allen finished the year with a slew of career-high numbers, including 8.5 sacks, 61 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 40 QB hits.

He somehow only earned second-team All-Pro honors, but he obviously played like one of the five best defensive players in all of football this past season. Allen is now entering the last year of the free agency deal he signed with Denver back in 2023, and that contract pays him about $15 million per season.

Well, a Zach Allen extension has been talked about quite a bit, and it seems like Denver is wanting to get one done. The expected numbers for that deal could make your jaw drop:

Heading into the final year of his contact, #Broncos 2nd-team All-Pro DE Zach Allen is seeking lucrative contract extension. One source said Allen seeks deal in the neighborhood of $25 million per season. Website Spotrac projects his market value an average $22.1 million per year — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) March 5, 2025

$25 million per year??

Chris Tomasson recently reported that a contract extension for Zach Allen could reach about $25 million per year, which would make him one of the highest-paid defensive players in the NFL. The deal may end up being another two or three years long. A two-year deal worth $50 million or a three-year deal worth $75 million could absolutely be on the table.

And while these numbers may seem a bit scary at first glance, it is absolutely a wonderful thing that the Denver Broncos are needing to pay some of their players this much money - Denver does have a few elite players on their roster, and elite players cost elite money sometimes.

Guys like Patrick Surtain II and Quinn Meinerz recently signed extensions at or near the top of their position markets, and Zach Allen could be next. At the end of the day, it isn't our money, and it's still a good investment. Zach Allen is apart of the all-important trench play in the NFL, and his value to the defensive line is obvious.

The Denver Broncos really haven't messed around with contract extensions recently, so I would be shocked if they were not able to get this one done as well. The news of a Zach Allen extension could truly come in the next several days or weeks. I would guess that the Broncos would want to get it done around when free agency opens so they know how much money they've got to spend.

No matter when it gets done, the Denver Broncos have a special player on their hands, and he deserves every single penny he gets.