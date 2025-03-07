The Denver Broncos must be aggressive in free agency if it's to sign the right player. Here are three signings the team must make at all costs. The Broncos do have money to spend and can create a bit more of cap space, but they truly can't break the bank with several high-end free agents.

They don't have the cap space of teams like the Las Vegas Raiders or New England Patriots, but the opportunity to make some neat signings are present. As we rapidly approach the legal tampering period, the Denver Broncos should ensure that in their own free agency endeavors, they come away with these three players.

3 players the Denver Broncos must sign at all costs in 2025 free agency

Evan Engram, TE

Evan Engram was recently cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was obviously still under contract with the team, so this is a move that perhaps came out of nowhere. Engram is a very good receiving tight end and has hauled in nearly 500 receptions across his NFL career, which began in 2017 and has been with the New York Giants and most recently the Jaguars.

The Broncos need immediate receiving production from the TE room, and even signing Engram for two years still gives Denver every chance to use one of their 2025 NFL Draft picks on a long-term option. The Broncos can balance immediate and future production at TE. Evan Engram has to be on their radar.

Cam Bynum, SAF

Cam Bymum is going to be one of the top free agent safeties in 2025. He has not missed a start over the last three seasons and really turned out to be quite good in coverage in 2024. The Denver Broncos saw one of their safeties play good football in 2024, and it was not PJ Locke III.

Denver has to pursue an upgrade over Locke, who is more of a rotational player than a week-to-week starter. Cam Bynum is very good and could form the best safety tandem in the NFL alongside Brandon Jones. It has long been assumed that Denver could again look to free agency to address their safety room.

Darius Slayton, WR

Darius Slayton would be a very solid WR2-2.5 for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Season. Despite playing his entire career with the New York Giants, Slayton has still managed to average 48 receptions and 720 yards per 17-game season.

This is a productive wide receiver who isn't going to break the bank but would be a perfect fit for the Broncos. He can slide into that "Z" role alongside their X in Courtland Sutton and their frisky gadget player in Marvin Mims Jr.