Broncos make major philosophical misstep in recent ESPN mock draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than a month away, and the Denver Broncos are one of the most interesting teams heading into the event. Denver only has one selection in the top-100, the least of any team in the league. Trading for Jaylen Waddle was the biggest move the team could have made, but it might have cost them as much draft capital as any other team was willing to part with this spring.

The draft figures to be a fairly deep class this year, which can play into Denver's hands. They have six draft selections in the final four rounds of the draft, which could help them rebuild some of their depth that departed in free agency. The Broncos are also in a great position to be able to bring in offensive depth and help build for their next generation of players on Bo Nix's second contract, which is rapidly approaching.

A new mock draft from Matt Miller of ESPN has the Broncos using all of their selections and not bringing in/moving out any of them, but the selections are head-scratching at certain spots. Miller has the Broncos loading up on one specific side of the ball, which probably wouldn't anger or confuse Broncos fans at all. The issue, however, is which side of the ball they are going to load up on, and it could create issues.

Recent ESPN Mock has the Denver Broncos loading up on defense in the NFL Draft

ESPN's Matt Miller released a seven-round mock draft on Monday morning, and he has the Broncos selecting five defenders with their seven selections. In addition to the five defenders, he sees the Broncos taking a tight end in NC State's Justin Joly and then Penn State's offensive tackle Drew Shelton.

Back to the defense, he has the Broncos taking a pair of edges, a defensive tackle, a corner, and an inside linebacker. No one would complain at all if the Broncos actually take Missouri's Josiah Trotter at 62nd overall, especially as he's become a popular mock selection for the Broncos in recent weeks. Most mocks have Denver either taking him or Texas' Anthony Hill Jr. at that spot. The issue with this mock is the subsequent six selections made by the Broncos.

This mock has Denver taking Texas A&M's Albert Regis with their first fourth-rounder, followed by Joly a few picks later. Denver needs a replacement for John-Franklin Myers, so we can call this pick fine. The Broncos have three picks in the seventh round, which Miller projects to be all defensive: two edge rushers and a corner. George Paton has hit on seventh-rounders before, most notably his selection of Jonathon Cooper.

Taking five defenders out of seven total picks on the league's reigning top defense and mostly neglecting an offense desperately needing depth is definitely an interesting decision. Joly would be a fine addition, but this pencils in Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin for big roles in the backfield again, after they proved not to be enough last year. This gives wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey a decently sized role again, which almost cost them against the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs.

Taking defenders isn't the issue; the Broncos have needs at inside linebacker and defensive line. Loading up on defenders in the final round would be questionable at best, especially when none would have an avenue to playing time. The Broncos can't let themselves get stuck in a defensive mindset in the draft, as it would be a major philosophical misstep.