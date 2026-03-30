Broncos could have perfect team to gain much-needed clarity at wide receiver

The Denver Broncos got serious and swung a major trade for Jaylen Waddle earlier this offseason, proving that this team wants to get over the edge and win it all in 2026. For a while there, it truly did seem like Denver was content not doing much of anything in free agency.

At this point, the Broncos could still bring in some players in the free agency market, but most eyes have turned to the 2026 NFL Draft. After the draft, that's where more free agency action could happen, and even with the Broncos sporting one of the top rosters in the NFL, they still do have some holes.

But one position where the team might actually have a surplus is now at wide receiver, which have made some speculate if the Broncos could actually trade one of their current receivers, and there might be a team willing to make a deal.

Could the Denver Broncos trade a wide receiver to the New York Jets?

Here is a report from Rich Cimini of ESPN and the New York Jets plans to perhaps swing a trade for a wide receiver:



"4. Wide view: With free agency and trades, Mougey has addressed almost every positional need, with one notable exception: wide receiver. Rest assured, he has a plan.



He has four of the top 44 picks in the draft, which isn't top-heavy with elite talent but runs deep.



"I think receivers are going to fly off the board on Day 2," Reid said.



Don't sleep on the possibility of Mougey trading for a veteran. It's already been an active offseason for wide receiver trades, and you're talking about a GM who has made 12 player trades in a little over a year.



Brian Thomas Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars), Rashod Bateman (Baltimore Ravens), Quentin Johnston (Los Angeles Chargers) and Dontayvion Wicks (Green Bay Packers) have been mentioned as trade possibilities."

While no Broncos' receivers were mentioned here, there is an obvious connection at play. The Jets' General Manager is Darren Mougey, who spent years with the Broncos, and some of the Jets coaches have also coached under Sean Payton before.

There is a lot of familiarity with the two franchises, so that could make a potential trade make a lot of sense, but who gets dealt in this instance? It's certainly not Waddle or Courtland Sutton, as those two are the top two options in the room, 1,000 yard players, and paid like it.

It's definitely not Marvin Mims Jr, right? Mims is a special teams guru, and arguably the best returner in the NFL. His value on special teams and clear potential as a receiver makes him a logical long-term fixture for the Broncos. He also just turned 24 years old and would hit the free agency market in 2027 if the Broncos decided to not extend him.

It's surely not Lil'Jordan Humphrey, as he doesn't bring much as a receiver but is a plus blocker and someone who could have value at the bottom of the depth chart for the Broncos. It also might not be Pat Bryant, the second-year receiver who the Broncos may want to step into Sutton's role for the long-term.

That would leave Troy Franklin, now a third-year player who nearly tripled his receiving production from 2024 into 2026. Franklin is also set to play in his age-23 season, so he's got a ton of youth on his side and could be primed for a future contract extension next offseason with a big year.

The Jets would likely not be able to trade for anyone else on the Broncos roster at the position besides Franklin, but he did prove to be a functional option, and given that the Jets already have Garrett Wilson in the picture, the team is looking for a more complementary piece and perhaps a cost-controlled option for a couple of seasons.

New York might opt for a different style of player, but the obvious connections between the two franchises, and the Broncos having a surplus at the position could make this potential trade realistic.