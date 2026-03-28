Broncos insider may have unlocked new nightmare draft scenario in 2026

The Denver Broncos may have made a mistake in the 2025 NFL Draft by drafting to enhance a position of strength on the roster, although to be fair, we won't know for some time whether or not it was the right decision to take Jahdae Barron in the 1st round.

Although Barron is (and was) a great prospect at his position, the cornerback position was not remotely an area of need going into the 2025 NFL Draft for the Broncos. They already had Pat Surtain II and Riley Moss entrenched in the starting lineup, Ja'Quan McMillian in the slot, and Kris Abrams-Draine showing some promise. The selection of Barron has led to a bit of confusion here in 2026.

But the latest article from Broncos insider Mike Klis of 9News in Colorado has unlocked potentially an even worse scenario for the team in the 2026 NFL Draft, especially considering they only have one selection in the first three rounds (62nd overall).

Broncos insider suggests "edge rusher" is on the table with team's top pick in 2026

Klis suggested in his latest article that while the obvious positions remain perhaps the most likely (RB, LB, TE), it's not impossible to think the team could look at an edge rusher with the 62nd overall pick.

"Running back will be under consideration with the Broncos’ No. 62 selection in the second round. They’ll have some running backs they slot on their big draft board for 62, then watch to see what happens with the 61 picks ahead of them. They’ll also have tight ends and inside linebackers in the 62 mix. Maybe an edge rusher."



- Mike Klis, 9News

It absolutely cannot be overstated how little an edge rusher would make sense for the Broncos at pick 62 overall. They've got Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper signed to long-term contracts. They've got Jonah Elliss with two years left on his rookie deal, Dondrea Tilliman playing on an ERFA contract tender (and RFA status in 2027), and Que Robinson with three years left on his rookie deal.

The fact that Robinson was inactive almost all of last season is indicative of just how deep this team is off the edge right now. In fact, they're so deep that many in Broncos Country have even rejected the idea of team legend Von Miller returning for another season with the team.

For the team to use what precious draft capital it has right now on an edge rusher who almost certainly wouldn't play in 2026, maybe not even in 2027, is ridiculous. You never really want to take something off the table when it comes to the NFL Draft, but the Broncos should take edge rusher and quarterback off the table at that pick slot. Probably cornerback as well.

Anything else could be considered fair game, but if the Broncos are going to take someone who isn't going to play this year with that pick, it should at least be an offensive lineman, where there could be starting jobs available as soon as 2027.

The idea of an edge rusher being selected in that pick slot is a new level of nightmare most fans probably haven't even thought about. It's not being discussed in Broncos Country because it's a ridiculous idea the team should not even consider exploring.

While you have to keep an open mind when it comes to the NFL Draft, the Broncos need to focus on getting a player in that top pick slot who could actually contribute right away, or at least as early as 2027.