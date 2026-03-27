3 roster mistakes the Broncos will be forced to correct in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos have a top-3 roster in the NFL. The team is rich in many positions and has built this thing the right way, but that does not mean there aren't concerns. As we all know, Denver has had a few positions that it just cannot seem to get right.

And at some point, the front office needs to simply draft for need and address primary weaknesses. Always drafting for best player available is a flawed strategy when the roster is this talented.

Let's outline a few roster mistakes the Broncos have made that they could fix in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Denver Broncos have made some roster mistakes that they'll have to correct

Mistake no. 1: Choosing Jahdae Barron over notable linebacker prospects in Jihaad Campbell and Carson Schwesinger

Notably, linebacker Carson Schwesinger won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award and racked up 156 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits for the Cleveland Browns. Jihaad Campbell had a lesser rookie season, but he still made some plays and is in line to start for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both are also significantly younger than both Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton. The linebacker position is one where the Broncos simply haven't addressed in the NFL Draft much at all, and it kind of came to a boil in 2025.

The Broncos should have their eyes on this position, and it's got to be addressed early. Both Strnad and Singleton have their limitations and cannot continue to lead this room in the future;

Mistake no. 2: Missing out on the viable tight end prospects in last year's draft

The 2025 NFL Draft class was deep at tight end, and the Broncos had a major need for one. Somehow, the front office managed to miss out on all the top and top-ish prospects, instead landing on a former basketball player in Caleb Lohner in Round 7.

Luckily, the front office has a chance to redeem itself this year, as there are again a ton of draftable tight ends. And in my view, the Broncos don't just need a hyper-athletic tight end who doesn't block - they need a tight end who can be functional as a blocker and as a receiver.

There are prospects like that this year, and it's truly time for the front office to get this done. Not only is Evan Engram not a good blocker, but he's in the last year of his deal and on the wrong side of 30. Tight end has to be a major emphasis for Denver in this year's draft.

Mistake no. 3: Simply neglecting the offensive line

The Broncos offensive line strategy is so fascinating. They have not drafted a tackle since 2017 with Garett Bolles. Center Luke Wattenberg was drafted way back in 2022, and right guard Quinn Meinerz was drafted back in 2021.

Left guard Ben Powers and right tackle Mike McGlinchey are both set to enter their fourth year with the team. Powers has one year left on his deal, and McGlinchey has two. The offensive line should again return the same five starters from 2025 and 2024, and should return four of five starters from all the way back in 2023.

But at the same time, both tackles are on the wrong side of 30, and Powers is a free agent this offseason. Denver cannot keep neglecting draft capital within this unit, despite how good it is, and with no first-round pick, it would not be a shock if Denver did actually snag a lineman with the 62nd selection.