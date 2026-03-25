3 Broncos who could be in demand on the trade market as the draft approaches

As the 2026 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, NFL teams are looking deeper and deeper into the trade market. The Denver Broncos are no exception and have pieces that could be of interest to several other organizations. The Broncos are light on draft selections and could use these opportunities to jump back into the third round, or even possibly the first.

With the draft drawing near, teams are also beginning to focus on specific prospects that they like. Teams are more willing to move back into this year's draft to try and snag players they hold interest in, which could be a scenario the Broncos find themselves in fairly soon. If they find a team with a need they can help meet, Denver might be able to bring in a solid draft pick return for a veteran piece.

Lastly, who is calling the shots on these draft selections should be seriously considered. George Paton has made his interest in extra draft capital no secret and has made several moves in his time in Denver to beef up the Broncos' group of selections. It would not be a shock in the slightest to see him do this again this year, likely getting more picks this year.

The Denver Broncos could be getting trade calls on these three players

3. Marvin Mims Jr.

This would not have been the case two weeks ago, but after the trade of Jaylen Waddle, teams will surely call on Mims and his availability. The issue is going to be how valuable he is as a returner, despite his outlook on the offense looking grim for next year. If the Broncos can find a new returner in the draft or free agency, Mims might be available at the right price.

2. Jarrett Stidham

Stidham started the AFC title game just weeks ago, but could find himself on a new team by the time the draft comes and goes. The Broncos clearly believe in the abilities of Sam Ehlinger, and could simply elevate him to their backup if Stidham is moved. Quarterbacks always carry value, and a return for Stidham could be surprisingly rich.

The issue with moving on from Stidham would be that the Broncos are priding themselves as a team with incredible quarterback depth. The Broncos came within three points of the Super Bowl with Stidham at the helm, and moving on from him could be hard for Payton after how much he praised Stiddy during the AFC title game week.

1. Troy Franklin

Much like Mims, the status of Franklin on the 2026 Broncos was immediately brought into question after the Waddle trade. The Broncos don't need to consider trading Franklin, but file this under the idea that anyone and everyone should be available at the right price. If a team offers a top-50 draft selection, why should Paton not at least consider the deal?

The issue with trading Franklin is that they are paying him a fourth-round selection's salary and getting production that exceeds that price point. In all honesty, there's a case to be made that Franklin is currently the best value contract in the game.