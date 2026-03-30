3 Broncos' 2026 NFL Draft targets who simply are not worth the risk

As the 2026 NFL Draft draws near, the Denver Broncos are doing more than their due diligence to ensure that they can bring in the best talent that they can. The Broncos are in the early stages of a new Super Bowl window, and drafts like this year can ensure that their window stays open for as long as possible. If the Broncos hit on this draft, it can help shape the future of the franchise.

That said, the opposite impact can be just as great. The Broncos have seen this in their own division, as the Kansas City Chiefs' inability to draft and develop younger players finally came back to bite them in 2025, when they went 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era.

With all of that being said, the Broncos need to make sure that their younger players are able to contribute to the team and that they can be developed. While the likes of RJ Harvey and Pat Bryant were immediate contributors for the Broncos last season, they are going to need more of that heading this fall from their 2026 class, especially considering they only have one selection between days one and two. With that being said, Denver must make sure to avoid a few risky prospects, with three coming to mind.

These three draft targets are not worth the risk for the Denver Broncos

3) WR Skyler Bell, UConn

Bell was arguably the best wide receiver in all of college football last year, but is an incredibly interesting draft prospect to try to figure out. Bell led the nation in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns, leading to a consensus All-American season. The issue? Playing at UConn, the best competition he faced all season was a 7-5 Duke team, and he will turn 24 before the regular season begins. It is hard to tell how Bell projects against NFL competition, and if there is a learning curve involved, he might not be ready for a legitimate role until he is 26. Denver should stay away.

2) RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Price was an incredible complement to starting running back Jeremiyah Love for the Fighting Irish, but a few red flags should give George Paton pause before bringing him to Denver. Price did not have much of a jump, if any, aging from his sophomore year to his junior year, which is somewhat concerning to see. Also of consideration should be that Price only had 162 receiving yards in his collegiate career, which could make him a tough fit in a Sean Payton offense.

1) TE Dallen Bentley, Utah

Dallen Bentley is one of the more interesting draft prospects this year, and could be an incredible fit for the Broncos as a long-term solution at tight end. The concern, however, is his lack of production in college, especially in the offensive heaven that is the Big 12. Before turning in 620 yards this past year, Bentley had just 20 receiving yards in his first two seasons as a Ute. He doesn't have a collegiate track record to find comfort in, and he averaged under 50 receiving yards per game on a top-50 team in the country. Unless he slips considerably, the Broncos should steer clear.