Broncos major NFL Draft whiff is already impacting them in the worst way

The Denver Broncos do have a good roster, but they whiffed big-time with this position in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Broncos have a great roster, even, but like any other roster in this league, certain positions are stronger than others.

Denver's weakest positions going into the 2025 NFL Offseason were running back, tight end, and inside linebacker. The front office addressed each position with JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Evan Engram, Caleb Lohner, and Dre Greenlaw. Through three games, though, it really doesn't feel like any position got that much better.

Sure, they added players, but things have not panned out, and when you dive a bit deeper into this key offensive positions, it's clear that the Broncos whiffed big-time during the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Denver Broncos tight end position is already impacting them in a negative way

The 2025 NFL Draft featured one of the deepest tight end classes in quite some time, and that came at a perfect time for the Broncos, as they desperately needed some tight end stability even with Evan Engram in the picture.

Denver's tight end room was one of the least-productive in the NFL in 2024, and you just had to figure that the Broncos' front office would have been able to grab one of the numerous draftable tight ends in 2025. However, the Broncos saw the top players in Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland get drafted before their first pick.

But the Broncos somehow continued to see other tight ends pass them by. There were rumblings that Mason Taylor was going to be a target for the Broncos, but he went at pick 42. A few picks later, Terrance Ferguson got drafted to the LA Rams.

A handful of picks later, Elijah Arroyo got taken by the Seattle Seahawks. Denver's 60th pick went to RJ Harvey, the running back from UCF, but other tight ends like Harold Fannin and Gunnar Helm were still on the board.

Further down in the fifth round, Mitchell Evans and Oronde Gadsden II went to the Panthers and Chargers, and a few picks later, the Bills and Seahawks took Jackson Hawes and Robbie Ouzts as well. The Broncos did draft a tight end, but it was at pick 241 in the seventh round and a former basketball player in Caleb Lohner.

No matter how you slice it, the Denver Broncos fumbled the bag here at the tight end position - they simply did not work the board well, and them not coming away with a legitimate tight end prospect is clearly impacting them right now. Evan Engram has already missed a game, and Nate Adkins missed the first two weeks.

Both Adam Trautman and Lucas Krull are who they are, and we're now approaching a scenario where Denver might be forced to address the position via the trade market as the deadline approaches.