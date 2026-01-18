Broncos literally reduced Josh Allen to tears after legendary OT playoff win

The Denver Broncos got into a dogfight with the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, and while the game was back-and-forth for the most part, it did come as a bit of a shock that the game ended up being this high-scoring, but that's the nature of the NFL sometimes.

Both Buffalo and Denver sported good defenses, but this game ended up coming down to the QB play, and fortunately, the Broncos had the better QB on Saturday afternoon. It's another major postseason loss for Josh Allen and the Bills.

The Josh Allen era has never seen this team win a Divisional Round game on the road, and many even thought that this was going to be the year for Buffalo given that the AFC Playoffs did not have Patrick Mahomes anywhere. After the game, Josh Allen had a postgame press conference, and he was quite literally reduced to tears.

Josh Allen was reduced to tears in his post-game press conference after the Denver Broncos win

Josh Allen is clearly beside himself after the Buffalo Bills heartbreaking postseason loss to the Denver Broncos:

Josh Allen is visibly distraught.



“I feel like I let my teammates down.” pic.twitter.com/KO6bOb24hw — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 18, 2026

It did feel like Buffalo was going to run away with this one late in the fourth quarter, but Bo Nix led a go-ahead drive, and, to give the defense credit, the unit really buckled-down in overtime and forced Josh Allen to take some shots down the field.

A Ja'Quan McMillian interception gave Denver the ball back, and this just ended up being a pretty poor performance from Allen in the playoffs. Josh Allen typically took care of the football at a high level in the playoffs, but he threw two interceptions to McMillian and PJ Locke, two players who don't typically start.

If Josh Allen and the Bills were not able to get over the hump this year, will they ever?