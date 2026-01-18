Denver Broncos may have just beaten the toughest remaining AFC opponent

The Denver Broncos hosted the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, and it was not going to be an easy game. Back in the 2024 NFL Season, we saw the Denver Broncos actually blow out a ton of opponents at home, and here in 2025, it's really been nothing but close games, for the most part.

With it being the playoffs, this was only going to be more true, as the competition is tougher, and the quarterbacks and coaches are a lot better. All week, we heard about how this was going to be the 'year' for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, but they still had to play a full 60 minutes against the Denver Broncos.

And with the Broncos' victory, you truly have to ask if Denver just beat the best remaining opponent in the AFC playoffs? That may sound silly, but it might also be true.

Were the Buffalo Bills the best remaining AFC opponent for the Denver Broncos

The Houston Texans are in New England to face the Patriots on Sunday, and while both teams are very good, both have their flaws, and when you consider both Houston and New England are a bit inexperienced in the playoffs, you almost have to wonder if Buffalo was the biggest threat.

The Texans do not have the quarterback like the Bills - CJ Stroud isn't close to Josh Allen, and Stroud might be a lot closer to average than we think. Drake Maye has been great this year, but Maye is no Allen, and the Patriots do have a ton of 'new' around them.

I think when you lump all of the factors in like this, the Broncos may have just beaten the best remaining team in the AFC. This does not guarantee that Denver wins in the AFC Championship Game, but it does bode well for their chances.

I did see many people said that this game was the de-facto AFC Championship Game, and that might end up holding true. This was a franchise-altering win by the Denver Broncos.