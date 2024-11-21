Broncos legend John Elway offers Bo Nix any help he can give
By Jack Ramsey
Bo Nix is impressing early on for the Denver Broncos. From his incredible growth so far this season to how he has handled criticism and pressure, all the way through leading the Broncos on a playoff push. Nix has made Broncos fans gush and feel optimism that they have not in almost a decade.
His work has not gone unnoticed by those in Broncos country, and even the biggest legends in Broncos history are showering Nix with praise.
Broncos legend John Elway willing to be a resource for Bo Nix
John Elway has more than made his mark on Broncos history. Along with Peyton Manning, Elway is one of the two best quarterbacks in franchise history and is one of the more decorated general managers the team has ever had. He is responsible for building the NFL's most prolific offense ever, and then turning the roster over into a defensive juggernaut with the 2015 Orange Crush defense, which led the team to its third Super Bowl in franchise history.
Both as a player and as a general manager, Elway understands what it takes to win, how to win in the age of NFL quarterbacking, and how important the development of a young quarterback can be for the long-term health of a franchise.
In a recent short interview with ESPN's Adam Schefter on his podcast, Elway raved about the young Nix and spoke to just how impressed he has been with the rookie. While Elway has not met Nix personally, he spoke about seeing his growth and watching him at Broncos camp towards the end of the summer. He told Schefter that Nix is "getting great tutelage now with the coaching he’s got and the situations that he’s in."
Elway continued that as a rookie first-round selection, Nix will receive a "bunch of advice going into this first year right, and if I can help him in any way, I’d like to."
Elway has not been incredibly involved with the Broncos since retiring from his front-office role, but it is clear that his love for the Orange and Blue remains. With other franchise icons such as Peyton Manning still involved at times, and even active players such as Von Miller shouting out Broncos fans on his social media, it is clear that the bond between the Broncos, their fans, and former players is still strong. If John Elway were to come back into the fold as a beloved alumni and mentor to Bo Nix in a similar capacity to what Peyton Manning has been able to do, then Broncos fans might truly begin to see Nix as the next fan-favorite signal-caller in town.