Bo Nix's production since Week 5 will make your jaw drop
Since the start of Week 5, Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix is playing some flat-out insane football. His production is off the charts for a rookie. You really can't expect a ton from a rookie QB. Guys like CJ Stroud are exceptions to the rule with rookies, but for Bo Nix, he may be the next exception to that rule.
The Denver Broncos are now 6-5 on the season for the second year in a row and are right in the playoff mix. They're the seventh seed in the postseason standings and very much control their own destiny. If they can beat the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns, this team would head into their bye week at 8-5.
And I would imagine that their playoff chances would elevate to somewhere around 80% in that event. It's been a hugely successful season for the Broncos and for Bo Nix, who started off his NFL career by throwing zero touchdowns and four interceptions across his first two games, but his production since the start of Week 5 is just insane:
Bo Nix is playing out of his mind
This is not normal for a rookie QB, and it's especially not normal for a rookie QB playing with a pretty underwhelming group of playmakers. One of those interceptions hit off the hands of Lil'Jordan Humphrey and right into the hands of a Baltimore Ravens defender, and rookie WR Troy Franklin did drop two touchdown passes during this stretch, so you could argue that his production should be higher.
But regardless. this is just crazy stuff man.
He's got 16 total touchdowns since the start of Week 5, which is across seven games. Bo Nix is simply figuring this thing out as he progresses through his rookie season, and it's nice to see just how far he has come since Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. The coaching is clearly doing its job, and Nix himself is clearly taking to that coaching.
The Broncos travel to Las Vegas to try and sweep the Raiders, and they they'll return home in Week 13 against the Cleveland Browns. It's not crazy to suggest that Denver enters the bye at 8-5. And with both teams fielding bad defenses, you just have to wonder how many points this Broncos offense is going to put up over the next two games.
Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix was laughed at by many after his first two games, but he's doing the laughing now.